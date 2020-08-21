Selena Gomez FaceTimes Taylor Swift in new episode of her quarantine cooking show

“If you don‘t send me the recipe, we’re going to have words,” joked Taylor Swift when she FaceTimed her best friend Selena Gomez in one episode of her new 10-part HBO Max series, Selena + Chef. During the program, Gomez proudly shows to her fellow pop star singer the Korean tacos she learned how to make after getting a lesson from chef Roy Choi.

“Dude, look,” Gomez tells Swift facing the camera of her phone down. “I wanted to show you.”

The beautifully assemble and delicious looking plate made the Look What You Made Me Do singer gasp. “Oh my god, what is that?” asked Swift requesting the recipe. “I want to be served that,” she said after chef Choi explained that it was a Korean BBQ Texas breakfast taco.

Selena Gomez took some time to introduce Chef Choi and his daughter, that based on her expressions, she couldn’t believe she was virtually hanging out with the one and only Taylor Swift. “I’m very jealous of your whole setup, and the fact that you guys are cooking together is pretty great. I’m really envious,” the 30-year-old said.

Gomez’s new hobby seems to be a long time dream of Taylor Swift. “I’m so proud of you. Do you know how long I’ve been waiting for you to become obsessed with cooking?” said the Pennsylvania native, making everyone in the room laugh, including Selena’s grandparents that were sitting in the kitchen island waiting the right moment to dig into the freshly made tacos.

The pair hang up the video call, not after saying, “I love you” to each other.

In August, the global sensation surprised the world with Selena + Chef, a show where with the help of master chefs, like Nancy Silverton, Jon and Vinny, Roy Choi, Candice Kumai, Antonia Lofaso, Ludo Lefebvre and more, Gomez is exploring cuisine and other cultures gastronomy on another level.

The quarantine cooking show also has special guests like Nana Cornett and Papa Cornett, the actress and singer beloved grandparents, plus music artist Liz Golden and social media star Raquelle Stevens.

A particularity of the show is that during all the episodes, both Gomez and the chefs filmed themselves in their own kitchens. “This was very, very different — different than anything I‘ve ever done in my career or that my production company had ever attempted,” executive producer Aaron Saidman told Salon. “It was our first COVID production.” Saidman also co-directed the Netflix series Living Undocumented, a documentary executive produced by Selena Gomez.

But learning how to cook is not the only thing keeping the Texas native busy. The 28-year-old is returning to her acting career to star and executive produce for the upcoming Hulu comedy series Only Murderers In The Building, alongside comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short. Recently, Selena Gomez also announced her new music collaboration with the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. The name of the song and the single itself will be out on August 28th, but fans can pre-save the song on Spotify and pre-add on Apple Music.