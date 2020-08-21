Kelly Ripa and her kids recreate family vacation photo from 17 years ago

Not too much has changed for Kelly Ripa and her brood. The TV personality, 49, hilariously recreated a photo that was taken 17 years ago with her children—Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael Consuelos, 23. Sharing then-and-now pictures, Kelly wrote: “#TBT 2003 vs. 2020 *Objects may appear larger.” The throwback snapshot shows Kelly holding a then-baby Joaquin while her older children gathered around her. Nearly two decades later and Joaquin was once again pictured on his mother’s lap at the beach with his siblings surrounding them. Responding to a comment on the post, Kelly noted, “The look on my face is the same.”

Comedian Joel McHale jokingly commented, “Joaquin has not changed at all!” Though Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos was not featured in the picture, the Riverdale actor wrote, “♥️♥️♥️Like it was yesterday....♥️♥️♥️.”

Kelly and Mark’s kids have certainly grown up since then. In May, the pair’s oldest son Michael graduated from New York University, where daughter Lola is currently a student. Meanwhile, Joaquin is in high school. The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, recently admitted that they are looking forward to the day they become empty nesters.

“We had our kids so young — we’d only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage,” Kelly told People magazine. “So when it comes to an empty nest, we’re looking forward to it, honestly.“

“Rob Lowe says that once your kids leave, you pretty much never put clothes on ever again; you’re just naked all the time,” Mark added. “So there’s that too!”