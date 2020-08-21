Fans can’t get enough of Courtney Cox beating Jennifer Aniston in a game of pool in this hilarious video

The best thing to hit our Instagram feeds on Thursday was a hilarious video of Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox playing a game of pool. It felt like we were blessed with a “Friends” episode of Rachel and Monica hanging out together like old times.

The video was so good that we luckily got to see it twice as the longtime BFFs and “Friends” co-stars each posted it their Instagram accounts. The video starts with the duo beginning the game with the song “My Shot” from the Broadway musical “Hamilton” playing in the background. Cox is seen doing a great job hitting the balls while moving around the pool table. However, the music quickly changed over to a different song when Aniston took her turn. This time, Billy Preston’s “Nothing From Nothing” played as we all watched the 51-year-old actress’s weak pool skills.

Aniston can be heard hilariously saying in the background, “I‘m just... you know... it’s been a long time,” trying to justify her poor pool playing. Throughout the short video, Cox often turns the camera around to face her haughty expression as her friend continued to miss every shot.

Both ladies came up with clever captions for their posts of the video. Aniston accompanied the video with the caption, “Friends shouldn‘t let Friends play pool (especially when they suck😣)”

Cox captioned her video with, “I may have had a good night...but could my friend BE any cuter?”