Kelly Osbourne shows off her 85-pound weight loss while out with a friend

Kelly Osbourne was spotted out and about on Thursday on her way to grab lunch with a male friend. Osbourne was wearing a black short-sleeved button-down shirt, a long floral skirt, brown loafers, black cat-eyed glasses, and a back mask which all showed off the British reality star’s svelte figure.

©GrosbyGroup Osbourne out grabbing lunch with a friend.

Osbourne made headlines this week as she came forward revealing how she lost 85 pounds. In a candid interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Osbourne admitted to having gastric sleeve surgery two years ago. “I had surgery; I don’t give a f--- what anyone has to say,” said in the interview. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s---. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done,” she said.

Although she had the surgery, the 35-year-old admitted that she still had to change her entire lifestyle to maintain the weight loss. “The kind of surgery I had… if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction,” she said. “So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that,” Osbourne also said on the podcast.