Riverdale’s Camila Mendes has signed on to play Pete Davidson’s love interest in an upcoming movie

Just because the CW hit, “Riverdale” temporarily shut down its production due to the ongoing pandemic, luckily we’ve still been seeing a lot of Camila Mendes this year, who plays Veronica in the teen drama.

The 26-year-old actress starred in the Netflix movie, “Dangerous Lies” back in April and then we saw Mendes in the Hulu film, “Palm Springs” in July.

Now, the actress has another role to add to her resume. It’s been announced on Wednesday that Mendes has signed on to star in a new movie, titled “American Sole” with “The King of Staten Island” star Pete Davidson and “Straight Outta Compton” actor, O’Shea Jackson Jr., who’s the son of rapper Ice Cube, according to Deadline. The film will be written and directed by Ian Edelman and produced by actor and comedian, Kevin Hart along with NBA pro, Chris Paul who will make his producer debut.

The plot of “American Sole” is centered around two twenty-somethings who are drowning in college debt. The two characters come up with the idea to dive into the after-market sneaker business to make quick cash. Of course, the plan ends up going awry when the business runs out of money and a shady investor is involved, according to Deadline. Mendes will play the girlfriend of Pete Davidson’s character in the movie.

STX is the production company behind “American Sole,” which is the same team behind Jennifer Lopez’s 2019 movie, “Hustlers.” “We‘re always looking for ways to tap into the zeitgeist.” STX chairman Adam Fogelson told Variety. ”We believe we have assembled a dream team of filmmakers, and with the cast led by Pete, we couldn’t ask for a more exciting fit for STXfilms,” Fogelson said.