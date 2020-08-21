Salma Hayek was flaunting her love with hubby François-Henri Pinault in Greece

Salma Hayek and her French billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault escaped the madness happening in the US and headed straight to Greece! The country is a popular destination for the couple and they went on a similar vacation in 2012. Hayek has been posting photos of their trip on Instagram including two adorable photos of the couple kissing at a table wearing masks.
She captioned the photo “Love in the time of corona El amor en los tiempos de corona #love.” Along with flaunting their love, Hayek flaunted her hot body! She posted a photo enjoying “un cafecito” in a blue bikini while sitting down at a table without a single roll insight. The photo got Eva Longoria ’s attention who commented “Guapaaaa.” Hayek seems to be having fun hanging out with locals too and shared a photo of herself with a little boy who performs on the street with his accordion.
Hayek has been married to Pinault since 2009 and they share a 12-year-old daughter named Valentine. They started dating in 2006 and were engaged the next year. The couple hit some trouble in paradise in 2011 when it was revealed that Pinault had a love child with supermodel Linda Evangelista in 2006. According to the New York Post Pinault and Hayek were briefly separated when conception went down. Hayak was forced to watch the bitter child support battle with Valentine attempting to get $46,000 a month from Pinault. Although the exact number was sealed by the courts there is no doubt Pinault could afford it, he reportedly has a net worth of 33.2 billion dollars. Pinault is the CEO of the luxury brands firm Kering that owns the likes of Gucci, Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent.
The entanglement might have ended but it didn’t leave Hayek’s subconscious. In 2017 Hayek shared a hilarious story on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon about the time she thought Pinault was cheating on her with a woman named Elena. Pinault decided he wanted to lose his french accent and told Hayek he was going to lose it faster than she’d be able to lose her Spanish accent. Hayek then saw a suspicious message on her husband’s phone from “Elena” inviting him to practice English with her. She decided not to say anything but finally exploded over dinner. Pinault laughed and explained it was only an application called Elsa reminding him to practice his english.
Baby mama drama and jealousy aside the couple has been going strong and Hayek always stands by her man. In an interview with Town & Country, she recognized that a lot of people were shocked by who she married. She said some of the comments were just another display of racism and explained “they can‘t believe this Mexican ended up in the life that she has, and they’re uncomfortable around me.” She added that “[Pinault] is the best husband in the world. I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me.” Pinault has also made his love for Hayek clear, in 2018 he surprised her with a vow renewal ceremony while they were on vacation. Hayek posted about the surprise on Instagram writing, “The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal.” Does Pinault have any more surprises up his sleeve while in Greece? Only time will tell.