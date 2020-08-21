Salma Hayek was flaunting her love with hubby François-Henri Pinault in Greece

Hayek has been married to Pinault since 2009 and they share a 12-year-old daughter named Valentine. They started dating in 2006 and were engaged the next year. The couple hit some trouble in paradise in 2011 when it was revealed that Pinault had a love child with supermodel Linda Evangelista in 2006. According to the New York Post Pinault and Hayek were briefly separated when conception went down. Hayak was forced to watch the bitter child support battle with Valentine attempting to get $46,000 a month from Pinault. Although the exact number was sealed by the courts there is no doubt Pinault could afford it, he reportedly has a net worth of 33.2 billion dollars. Pinault is the CEO of the luxury brands firm Kering that owns the likes of Gucci, Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent.

The entanglement might have ended but it didn’t leave Hayek’s subconscious. In 2017 Hayek shared a hilarious story on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon about the time she thought Pinault was cheating on her with a woman named Elena. Pinault decided he wanted to lose his french accent and told Hayek he was going to lose it faster than she’d be able to lose her Spanish accent. Hayek then saw a suspicious message on her husband’s phone from “Elena” inviting him to practice English with her. She decided not to say anything but finally exploded over dinner. Pinault laughed and explained it was only an application called Elsa reminding him to practice his english.