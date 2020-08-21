Bella Thorne makes people thorny and breaks the internet with her OnlyFans account

Ex Disney star Bella Thorne officially broke the internet. Over the years the 22-year-old actress/singer has done a lot to shed her “Shake It Up” Disney persona -like that one time she directed an erotic film for PornHub. This time, Thorne is making headlines after crashing the popular adult content website “OnlyFans.”

Thorne temporarily crashed the site hours after making the announcement she was joining it in an Instagram video Wednesday morning. In the video, Thorne is wearing a “SEX” necklace in a bikini making sexy poses and coming out of a pool. The OnlyFans Instagram account commented ‘Welcome to our OnlyFans family Bella 😊 We’re super excited you’re here.” For those who aren’t familiar with the site, OnlyFans is a content subscription service typically used by adults to sell sexy or NSFW pictures and videos to fans.

Thorne’s OnlyFans content is relatively affordable, for just 20 dollars a month fans can have access to her profile. She is also offering subscription bundles for fans that want to get 15% off and commit to 6 months of Thorny content. Her profile cover is a picture of her butt with a simple about me, “I’m your b****.” Thorne also linked her Amazon wish list for fans that want to send her extra gifts like lingerie or a Chanel purse.

Photos of her profile have been leaked on Twitter and some of the pictures include Thorne topless in a bikini bottom and drinking red wine in the kitchen while wearing lingerie. While the adult website might seem like just fun and games Thorne is sending a message with her decision to join the site. Thorne dealt with hackers in 2019 who threatened to leak her nudes. Instead of backing down Thorne made the empowering decision to take control and post the photos herself on Twitter. She wrote, “‘For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m f***ing sick of it, I’m putting this out because it’s MY DECISION NOW U DON’T GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME.” Thorne told Paper Magazine, “OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgment, and without being bullied online for being me.”

Aside from creating content for her OnlyFans, Thorne is working on an upcoming movie that will be directed by Sean Baker.