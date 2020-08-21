EXCLUSIVE: Maluma launches exciting project in honor of newly released album ‘Papi Juancho’

Maluma has new music and an exciting new venture on his hands. Spotify announced the Colombian star’s latest album Papi Juancho on Friday, along with a “campy, overly-scripted” mini-series. The 26-year-old performer teamed up with the digital music service to create three episodes titled Diablo Papi, Radio Papi, and Workout Papi. Fans will be able to hear the inspiration behind three of the Latin Grammy winner’s favorite songs from his newly released album. Each episode will feature a wardrobe, set-design, and scripts with Maluma’s alter-ego Papi Juancho in an 80’s-inspired style that matches up with the specific song he is speaking about.
In the first Spotify episode, which drops Friday, Maluma revealed that one of the new songs off the 22-track set is dedicated to individuals who have lost a loved one. “This next song is dedicated to those who have lost a love. That person who drove you crazy, messed with your head, but who went too far and you have not been able to forget,” he shared. “I know that many have gone through the same thing, otherwise my parcero Myke Towers can confirm.”
Maluma surprised fans by releasing his fifth studio album on Aug. 21. “This year has been, like, full of surprises, and they’ve not been that positive,” the Hawái singer told The Post. “I wanted to give a good, very positive surprise.”
The reggaeton star was busy creating Papi Juancho during quarantine. “I’ve been working like crazy making new music,” Maluma said. “When quarantine started, I was in Europe, and then I had to postpone the whole tour, so I went back to Colombia … I started recording by myself again, the way I used to do it when I started my career. I was, like, connected with myself, remembering my roots because I was there in Medellín.”
Maluma previously admitted that he didn’t expect to release an album in the midst of a pandemic. “I didn’t know that I was about to release an album this year because all of these things are happening,” he confessed during an interview with Apple Music (via ET). “I had this chance to know myself again in this crazy sh*t that is going on. So I decided to make the music that I just wanted to do. And everything was fast. Everything was just flowing in.”