EXCLUSIVE: Maluma launches exciting project in honor of newly released album ‘Papi Juancho’

Maluma has new music and an exciting new venture on his hands. Spotify ﻿ announced the Colombian star’s latest album Papi Juancho on Friday, along with a “campy, overly-scripted” mini-series. The 26-year-old performer teamed up with the digital music service to create three episodes titled Diablo Papi, Radio Papi, and Workout Papi. Fans will be able to hear the inspiration behind three of the Latin Grammy winner’s favorite songs from his newly released album. Each episode will feature a wardrobe, set-design, and scripts with Maluma’s alter-ego Papi Juancho in an 80’s-inspired style that matches up with the specific song he is speaking about.

©Courtesy of Spotify The Colombian star partnered with Spotify to create a mini-series

In the first Spotify episode, which drops Friday, Maluma revealed that one of the new songs off the 22-track set is dedicated to individuals who have lost a loved one. “This next song is dedicated to those who have lost a love. That person who drove you crazy, messed with your head, but who went too far and you have not been able to forget,” he shared. “I know that many have gone through the same thing, otherwise my parcero Myke Towers can confirm.”

Loading the player...

Maluma surprised fans by releasing his fifth studio album on Aug. 21. “This year has been, like, full of surprises, and they’ve not been that positive,” the Hawái singer told The Post. “I wanted to give a good, very positive surprise.”