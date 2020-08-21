Discover Olivia Wild’s next role: director of a new Marvel movie

Olivia Wilde has closed a deal to direct Sony’s new female-centered Marvel movie. The top-secret project has been rumored to be connected to the popular Spider-Man universe, however it will be centered around a female lead superhero. Sony Pictures has yet to reveal details about the project, but the actress and filmmaker made a cryptic announcement on her social media, by retweeting Deadline’s post with news of the film and adding a spider emoji.

The 36-year-old has had quite a successful Hollywood career, spending nearly a decade as an A-list actress and making her debut as director of the high school comedy Booksmart, which was released in 2019 and earned a Golden Globe nomination, a WGA nomination for best original screenplay, and was one of last year’s best reviewed films.

Fans of the Marvel universe are speculating about the direction Wilde will be taking with the Spider-Woman character, however it’s unclear since this has been the alter ego of Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson, and even Jessica Drew. Sony Pictures is also producing films based on Silver Sable and Black Cat, which are both part of the Spider-Man universe.

This new project, based on the script written by Katie Silberman and produced by Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor, is known to be high priority, and was almost rejected by the recently found director because of her busy schedule, but was able to fully commit in July to helm the exciting superhero production.

The film industry has been developing several female-directed as well as female-centered productions, with Marvel Studios announcing Nia Dacosta as the director of Captain Marvel 2, Patty Jenkins long awaited release of Wonder Woman 1984 later this year, and the successful release of Birds Of Prey directed by Cathy Yan.