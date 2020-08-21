See which mega star was turned down after offering to volunteer at her local Post Office

Cher says she was turned down after offering to volunteer at her local Post Office. The Oscar-winning actress and singer took to Twitter and explained to her fans what happened and why she was rejected after a series of calls to her two local Post Offices in Malibu, California.

The growing concern about changes being made to the Postal Service that would disrupt mail processing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has sparked controversy in the past few weeks, making some celebrities express their discontent, including the global superstar who announced her interest in helping in any possible way.

Posting a question in her Twitter account, Cher asked her 3.8 million followers, “Could I volunteer at my post office!?” followed by another tweet a few moments later stating she made a series of calls to two different post offices in Malibu. She described the call and wrote, “I Said Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers Lady Said She Didn‘t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.”

The ‘Believe’ singer said everyone was polite during the call but was ultimately told they were not accepting volunteers and they would need fingerprints and a background check. A spokesperson for the USPS also confirmed there is not a current volunteer program, however they are accepting job applications, and said “there are many opportunities for employment at the Postal Service.”

Cher’s effort to volunteer comes as United States president Donald Trump attempts to streamline USPS in the run up to the presidential elections, making it difficult to many voters that use the mail service in the upcoming elections, especially during the public health crisis the country is facing.