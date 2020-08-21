Jennifer Lopez wants you to watch a movie with her tonight

Times fly, especially when you are rich and famous!

Jennifer Lopez took to social media to reminisce about her participation in the film The Cell. The singer, actress, dancer, businesswoman, producer, and possible owner of the Mets, shared on her Instagram account a behind-the-scenes video giving details of the movie and what it means to her 20 years later.

“I can’t believe it’s the 20th anniversary of my 12th Film #TheCell! It’s one of the most exciting experiences I’ve ever had making a movie ... from the storyline to the incredible sets and costumes, everything about this movie echoed a limitless mentality,” she said, inviting fans to enjoy the movie online. “Celebrate with me by watching today anywhere you can stream the movie!” she wrote sharing the link on her bio.

“Tarsem, the director, I think he is such a visual director. He had such an idea of what these bizarre images that he wanted to put in there and kind of going inside the mind of the killer, what that would look like, and what it would be like. First, I‘m in this little boy’s mind, and it’s like all fairy tales and beautiful deserts and costumes. [Then] I drop into the mind of this killer, and it’s, like, the images are so surreal, and in a way beautiful but disgusting, and it’s really an interesting movie because there were no limits,” said the Hollywood star.



The psychological thriller premiered months after Lopez wore the iconic green Versace dress on the red carpet of the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards, and when she started to embrace the nickname JLo.

Starring by Lopez, Vince Vaughn, and Vincent D’Onofrio, The Cell is a science fiction psychological horror film that tells the story of scientists using technology to crash the mind of a serial killer in a coma. Using a “Neurological Cartography and Synaptic Transfer System” device, the doctors are trying to investigate where the murderer hid his latest victim.

Tarsem Singh directed the movie, and critics praised its visuals, direction, and make-up; however, some reviews highlighted how the plot was very similar to Silence of the Lambs, a 1991 psychological horror film directed by Jonathan Demme. Despite de mixed reviews, the $33 million budget film gross over $104 million.

Jennifer Lopez started her acting career in 1986 when she was cast in My Little Girl, a low-budget movie about success, however, her breakthrough came after she portrayed Selena Quintanilla in the biographical musical drama film of the same name.

From romantic drama to her most recent film, Hustlers, as of this writing, “The Bronx Diva” has appeared in at least 37 movies.

To join JLo‘s watch party, click here and enjoy below the full behind-the-scenes video.