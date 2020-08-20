Kanye West uses Kirsten Dunst and Anna Wintour likeness for political poster without consent

Every time Kanye West tweets something hell breaks loose, and we can’t avoid reacting the same way Beyoncé and Taylor Swift did during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. You know! All shocked, speechless, and confused while we shake our heads and drop our jaws.

Recently, another person that seems to be scratching her head is actress Kirsten Dunst after West tweeted a poster of his political party with a collage that includes images of her, Anna Wintour, activists, and more figures alongside the hashtag #2020VISION and the phrase “Kanye 2020 Vision.”

What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) August 20, 2020

“What’s the message here, and why am I a part of it?” Dunst asked West on Twitter -- clearly not approving this message (pun intended). As reported by PEOPLE, a source close to Wintour and Dunst confirmed that neither the Bring It On actress nor Vogue Editor-in-Chief authorized the use of their image.

For many years West has been using his unapologetic persona to advance his music career and stay relevant. Now the Atlanta native is determined to become the next president of the United States. After announcing in September 2015 his intentions to run for office in 2020, the rapper started a love/hate relationship with the current president of the nation.

Unknown if this is part of a publicity stunt to promote his upcoming music or if this is his political strategy, West had retired, re-affirmed, and reiterated his support for Donald Trump multiple times. However, when on July 4, the rapper announced he would be running in the 2020 presidential election, he took the opportunity to set the record straight and announce he is not on Trump’s side anymore because the President “hid in [a] bunker” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A week and a half later, Kanye West filed the official paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, under the “Birthday Party” -- a name he chose because he believes that “when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.” On July 19, the 43-year-old star held his infamous first rally in Charleston, South Carolina.

During the controversial and chaotic event, not only organizers didn’t meet the social distancing measures, the aspiring candidate revealed intimate details about his life and relationship with Kim Kardashian . “My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would’ve been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy. I almost killed my daughter,” he said, referring to his firstborn.

West also made negative comments about abolitionist icon Harriet Tubman. “[She] never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” he said.