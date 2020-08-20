Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Scores A Major Deal With Sony Music

It looks like talent and a love for the entertainment industry runs in the family for Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

The Little Fires Everywhere star‘s son, Deacon Phillippe, just scored a major record contract with Sony Music, meaning he is well on his way to releasing some more hit records.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast , Deacon actually signed with the company last month on June 30, 2020. This deal comes following the success of his first hit single, “Long Run” which features Nina Nesbitt. The contract is filed with the Los Angeles County Courts and has been made public due to the fact that the 16-year-old musician and producer is still a minor.

Details within the contract reveal that Sony is buying the rights to Deacon‘s first single, “Long Run,” and have also optioned him to have the rights to a second record. Plus, Sony has agreed to put up the costs for the production and release of his next song.

“In connection with your delivery to Sony of the Initial Single, Sony shall pay you an advance of Five Thousand Dollars ($5.000), payable promptly following the later of the fuII execution of this License Agreement,” the contract reads. ”In connection with your delivery to Sony of such option single, Sony shall pay you an Advance of Seven Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($7.500).”

On top of that, it looks like Sony also wants to get in on the music video Deacon is creating for his first record. In the deal, the company will also split royalties with Deacon, including if the song is used in television or movies.

In the contract, Sony writes, “Upon our request, you will appear for the making of audiovisual Recordings embodying the Artist’s Performances, provided that we will designate in consultation with you all aspects of the recording of such videos, and we will pay the Audiovisual Production Costs of the Videos in an amount not in excess of a budget approved by us in writing.”

Of course, Reese Witherspoon has been more than supportive of her son‘s latest business endeavor, posting to social media last month following the release of “Long Run.”

The adorable video includes Reese sitting next to Deacon and excitedly dancing along to his song. She also jokes that she accidentally created a TikTok dance for the track.

In her caption, she wrote, “When your kid has his first single... you gotta dance!”