Demi Lovato’s fiancé calls himself the ‘luckiest man alive’ in heartfelt birthday tribute

Max Ehrich is celebrating his wife-to-be, Demi Lovato . The Young and the Restless actor took to social media on Thursday to wish his fiancée a happy birthday. In a heartfelt tribute, Max called himself the “luckiest man alive.” “Words fall short baby. you light up this world & i am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiancé,” he wrote alongside tender photos of him and Demi. “I keep falling more in love with you & your pure heart & soul every moment. can’t wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart. happy 28th, my angel @ddlovato 💘🎂🥳.”
Demi, who turned 28 on Aug. 20, reacted to the sweet post writing, “I love you SO much angel - thank you for the best memories and here’s to many more!!! 💗💗💗.”
The birthday girl has a lot to celebrate this year. The former Disney Channel star and Max got engaged after a whirlwind romance last month. The 29-year-old actor popped the question on a beach in Malibu with a stunning diamond ring by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco while Dave Matthews’ romantic song Crash Into Me played.
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
