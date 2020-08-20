Demi Lovato’s fiancé calls himself the ‘luckiest man alive’ in heartfelt birthday tribute

Max Ehrich is celebrating his wife-to-be, Demi Lovato . The Young and the Restless actor took to social media on Thursday to wish his fiancée a happy birthday. In a heartfelt tribute, Max called himself the “luckiest man alive.” ﻿“Words fall short baby. you light up this world & i am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiancé﻿,” he wrote alongside tender photos of him and Demi. “I keep falling more in love with you & your pure heart & soul every moment. can’t wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart. happy 28th, my angel @ddlovato 💘🎂🥳.”

Demi, who turned 28 on Aug. 20, reacted to the sweet post writing, “I love you SO much angel - thank you for the best memories and here’s to many more!!! 💗💗💗.”

The birthday girl has a lot to celebrate this year. The former Disney Channel star and Max got engaged after a whirlwind romance last month. The 29-year-old actor popped the question on a beach in Malibu with a stunning diamond ring by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco while Dave Matthews’ romantic song Crash Into Me played.