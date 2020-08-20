Joe Jonas is barely recognizable in a new hairstyle he debuted on Instagram

It’s been a busy few years for Joe Jonas . First, he and his brothers reunited as the beloved band, the Jonas Brothers , and released their “Happiness Begins” album in 2019. That same year, the brothers went on a worldwide tour, and Jonas got married to “Game of Thrones” actress, Sophie Turner .
Now in 2020, things don’t seem to be slowing down for the second oldest brother as he and Turner just welcomed a new baby girl named Willa into the world on July 22nd, according to TMZ. It now seems that the father title has Jonas experimenting with his hair.
On Wednesday, the 31-year-old musician posted a selfie to his Instagram story that had fans doing a double-take. It seems that Jonas traded in his dark locks for a buzzed platinum blonde hairstyle. The dye job came a few days after the “Sucker” singer celebrated his 31st birthday.
Brothers, Nick, and Kevin took to Instagram to wish Jonas a happy birthday. Nick shared a humorous video of Jonas with a sweet caption, “You’re the funniest person I know and I love celebrating you. I feel so lucky to have you as my brother. I love you so much. Happy birthday @joejonas”
Kevin sent his brother birthday wishes with a post that read, Happy birthday @joejonas love you man. Hope you have an incredible day!!
Of course wife, Turner wished her hubby a happy birthday, with an adorable black and white photo posted to her Instagram of the couple captioned, Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy 🥵🔥😍♥️.
Turner and Jonas have been very private about the birth of their daughter, despite the rest of the world anxiously waiting to hear more about the couple’s baby girl. A source gave some insight to E! News back in July about the new parents, saying “They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands-on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie. They are both so excited to be parents. They have been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off. Everyone is very excited for them.”
Between the birth of another Jonas baby and the singer’s new hairdo, we’ll just have to patiently wait to see what the Jonas family is up to next.