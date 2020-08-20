Joe Jonas is barely recognizable in a new hairstyle he debuted on Instagram

It’s been a busy few years for Joe Jonas . First, he and his brothers reunited as the beloved band, the Jonas Brothers , and released their “Happiness Begins” album in 2019. That same year, the brothers went on a worldwide tour, and Jonas got married to “Game of Thrones” actress, Sophie Turner .

Now in 2020, things don’t seem to be slowing down for the second oldest brother as he and Turner just welcomed a new baby girl named Willa into the world on July 22nd, according to TMZ. It now seems that the father title has Jonas experimenting with his hair.

©Joe Jonas Jonas debuts a new hairstyle on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old musician posted a selfie to his Instagram story that had fans doing a double-take. It seems that Jonas traded in his dark locks for a buzzed platinum blonde hairstyle. The dye job came a few days after the “Sucker” singer celebrated his 31st birthday.

Brothers, Nick, and Kevin took to Instagram to wish Jonas a happy birthday. Nick shared a humorous video of Jonas with a sweet caption, “You’re the funniest person I know and I love celebrating you. I feel so lucky to have you as my brother. I love you so much. Happy birthday @joejonas”