Jennifer Garner Sparks Romance Rumors With Longtime Friend Bradley Cooper

Jennifer Garner has kept her personal life very private following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The pair shares three kids together--Violet, 14, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8--and it‘s obvious from the tiny peek into her life we see through Instagram posts that the actress is all about being a good mom above everything else.

But still, mama‘s gotta have a life of her own, too.

It was revealed recently that Garner split up from her boyfriend, John Miller, who she started dating shortly after her divorce from Affleck was finalized in 2018. According to reports from In Touch , the couple led separate lives before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so a lack of connection during the shutdown seemingly led to their break up. While reports in April confirmed the two “hadn‘t seen much” of each other during the lockdown, a source close to the situation now says the couple may have parted ways even before the stay-at-home orders began back in March.

Now, the actress has everyone talking with her latest love connection, her longtime friend Bradley Cooper.

Both actors met almost 20 years ago on the set of Alias, and even though sources say they had a spark for one another, things never developed because one of them was always in a relationship.

Garner and Cooper were pictured together at a beach in Malibu last week, immediately sparking rumors of a budding romance. They were accompanied by Bradley‘s 3-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, whom he shares with his ex Irina Shayk.

Since he split from his supermodel ex last year, the A Star Is Born actor hasn‘t been seriously linked to anyone--so it seems like the stars finally aligned for Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner to see how things play out between them.

“There’s no doubt there was, and still is, an attraction between Jen and Brad,” says an insider close to the actress, according to MSN . “Ben was jealous whenever Bradley called, and Brad’s exes weren’t cool with the friendship, either. Jen’s sick of people feeling sorry for her – not just for what Ben put her through, but also because of how he’s been cavorting around with his new girlfriend Ana. She’s finding it refreshing being the one who’s having fun this time around.”

Ben Affleck has been pictured with his girlfriend, Knives Out actress Ana de Armas , almost daily during the past few months of being quarantined. The couple is constantly showing affection as they walk their dog and go pick up coffee, clearly spending every second of the lockdown with one another.

Luckily, that doesn‘t seem to phase Garner, who looks happier than ever to explore a new relationship with an old friend. Both Jennifer and Bradley keep their personal lives fairly private, so we probably won’t hear many juicy details about their coupling, but old friends getting together after 20 years just seems like the perfect love story.