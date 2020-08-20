Halle Berry is living her best life showing off her toned body during a recent photoshoot.

54 looks good on Halle Berry! The pandemic sure hasn’t slowed down the Oscar-winning actress as she’s been seen at the beach, vacationing in Vegas, and now posing for a photoshoot. On Tuesday, Berry was spotted posing in the streets of downtown Los Angeles for the second day of her photoshoot with Variety Magazine, according to the Daily Mail.
The “Catwoman” actress showed off her incredible body sitting on a bicycle in a short gold and white striped mini-dress with black bedazzled sky-high heels, a gold necklace, and tousled waves blowing in the wind.
Berry wore multiple looks for this shoot. In addition to the striped dress, we also saw a glimpse of the actress in a more covered-up outfit which consisted of a white ruffled button-down shirt, paired with a houndstooth blazer, a black belt over skin-tight purple leggings, and white peep-toe heels. Berry completed the look with a few power poses.
The 54-year-old once again showed off her toned legs for the third look, which was a black and grey long sleeve sequined robe. Berry even showed us her playful side with a few silly poses to add some fun to the set.
According to the Daily Mail, all crew members on set wore protective face masks.
In addition to this sexy photoshoot, Berry recently caused a stir when she celebrated her 54th birthday in Las Vegas in mid-August. The former Bond girl shared a photo of her feet on the bed, and what caught everyone’s eye was the other foot in the photo having fans speculate that the actress is seeing a mystery man.
It’s hard to tell as Berry has been vocal about not wanting to rush into a relationship anytime soon. “I no longer feel the need for a relationship,‘ the mother-of-two said in an Instagram Live back in April. “So I don’t feel the need to rush or accept something that’s not totally right for me. Not that anything’s wrong with the people I’ve been with, but I’m going to wait for my match or I will stay solo and be with my kids and do my life the way I’m doing it.”
All we know is that the woman is living her best life and we are totally here for it!