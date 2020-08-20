Halle Berry is living her best life showing off her toned body during a recent photoshoot.

54 looks good on Halle Berry! The pandemic sure hasn’t slowed down the Oscar-winning actress as she’s been seen at the beach, vacationing in Vegas, and now posing for a photoshoot. On Tuesday, Berry was spotted posing in the streets of downtown Los Angeles for the second day of her photoshoot with Variety Magazine, according to the Daily Mail.

The “Catwoman” actress showed off her incredible body sitting on a bicycle in a short gold and white striped mini-dress with black bedazzled sky-high heels, a gold necklace, and tousled waves blowing in the wind.

©GrosbyGroup Halle Berry posing for photoshoot.

Berry wore multiple looks for this shoot. In addition to the striped dress, we also saw a glimpse of the actress in a more covered-up outfit which consisted of a white ruffled button-down shirt, paired with a houndstooth blazer, a black belt over skin-tight purple leggings, and white peep-toe heels. Berry completed the look with a few power poses.