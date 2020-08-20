Could Ben Affleck and girlfriend, Ana de Armas possibly be moving in together?

Dotting boyfriend of the year award goes to Ben Affleck ! Once again, the 48-year-old actor showed his love and dedication to his girlfriend, Ana de Armas with another sweet gesture. Last week we saw Affleck pick up Armas from a photoshoot, although his car battery died in the process.
More recently Affleck was spotted helping the 32-year-old actress move things out of her Venice home on Wednesday. “The Gone Girl” actor was photographed giving Armas a hand by carrying boxes and luggage out to his car, according to Just Jared.
The couple both dressed casually for the occasion - Affleck was wearing a dark blue short-sleeved shirt with jeans, sunglasses on his head, green sneakers, and stayed safe with a black face mask on. Armas was colorful in a striped short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, hair pulled back in a low bun, with a black tote bag on her shoulder, and an orange drink and her adorable dog in hand.
Although supposedly the two were seen looking at homes together in Los Angeles, according to Harper’s Bazaar, it hasn’t been confirmed why the couple was moving Armas’s belongings out. Maybe the duo is taking the relationship to the next level and moving in together, or Armas could simply be moving to a new home of her own. We’ll have to wait and see what’s next in this couple’s timeline.
What we do know is that the actor and actress have been practically glued to each other’s hips the past several months. They’ve been seen vacationing together earlier this year in Cuba and were then spotted on a double date with Affleck’s longtime friend, Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso.
Over the weekend, Affleck and Armas were seen cruising around on Affleck’s motorcycle, according to Just Jared. Just a few days after the joyride, Armas posted a black and white Instagram photo of her and Affleck, something she doesn’t typically do. In the post, Armas is wearing her brown locks down with a soft smile while Affleck is seen standing behind her with a big grin on his face. Armas’s 3.3 million Instagram followers don’t usually get a glimpse into her personal life so this photo was a treat.