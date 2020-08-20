Could Ben Affleck and girlfriend, Ana de Armas possibly be moving in together?

Dotting boyfriend of the year award goes to Ben Affleck ! Once again, the 48-year-old actor showed his love and dedication to his girlfriend, Ana de Armas with another sweet gesture. Last week we saw Affleck pick up Armas from a photoshoot, although his car battery died in the process.

©GrosbyGroup Ben Affleck helped Ana de Armas move her belongings.

More recently Affleck was spotted helping the 32-year-old actress move things out of her Venice home on Wednesday. “The Gone Girl” actor was photographed giving Armas a hand by carrying boxes and luggage out to his car, according to Just Jared.

©GrosbyGroup Affleck helping Armas move.

The couple both dressed casually for the occasion - Affleck was wearing a dark blue short-sleeved shirt with jeans, sunglasses on his head, green sneakers, and stayed safe with a black face mask on. Armas was colorful in a striped short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, hair pulled back in a low bun, with a black tote bag on her shoulder, and an orange drink and her adorable dog in hand.