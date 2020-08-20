Scott Disick vacations with Kourtney Kardashian. Was behind his public flirting?

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie just went from “working it out” to no longer speaking! Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are currently vacationing together with family and friends in Coeur d‘Alene, Idaho. And there is some public flirting going on!

E-news reported yesterday that ”things haven’t been great between them. Scott’s been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacationing with her.” The insider went on, ”things are always tense between Scott and Sofia when he goes away without her.” Things must have gotten a little too tense because sources familiar with the couple told TMZ they are done FOR GOOD! The news came today after Disick was caught publicly flirting with Kardashian in the comments of a sexy Instagram post.

In the photo, Kardashian is wearing a silver one-piece and captioned the photo “lake ya.” Disick responded, “What a lake er.” Fans were quick to notice his comment and said he was blatantly and openly flirting with her! This isn’t the first time that Disick has been caught leaving flirty comments under her pics either, a source told Us Weekly “it bothers Sofia to see Scott flirt with Kourtney on Instagram and publicly.” It might bother Richie when Disick flirts, but it seems like Kardashian loves the drama. After it was reported in May that the couple broke up she posted a photo on her Instagram wearing his shirt. Fans were quick to notice the flannel and speculated a reconciliation.