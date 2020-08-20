Scott Disick vacations with Kourtney Kardashian. Was behind his public flirting?

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie just went from “working it out” to no longer speaking! Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are currently vacationing together with family and friends in Coeur d‘Alene, Idaho. And there is some public flirting going on!
E-news reported yesterday that ”things haven’t been great between them. Scott’s been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacationing with her.” The insider went on, ”things are always tense between Scott and Sofia when he goes away without her.” Things must have gotten a little too tense because sources familiar with the couple told TMZ they are done FOR GOOD! The news came today after Disick was caught publicly flirting with Kardashian in the comments of a sexy Instagram post.
In the photo, Kardashian is wearing a silver one-piece and captioned the photo “lake ya.” Disick responded, “What a lake er.” Fans were quick to notice his comment and said he was blatantly and openly flirting with her! This isn’t the first time that Disick has been caught leaving flirty comments under her pics either, a source told Us Weekly “it bothers Sofia to see Scott flirt with Kourtney on Instagram and publicly.” It might bother Richie when Disick flirts, but it seems like Kardashian loves the drama. After it was reported in May that the couple broke up she posted a photo on her Instagram wearing his shirt. Fans were quick to notice the flannel and speculated a reconciliation.
Disick and Richie were first spotted together in 2017 on a trip in the south of France while celebrating Scott’s 34th birthday. Richie was 19 at the time and denied the relationship on Twitter in a deleted tweet writing “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a--es Scott and I are just homies. Relax.” The couple finally went public with their relationship on Instagram later that year. Because of the couples 15 year age difference, Disick faced criticism and many people said she looked like his daughter. Despite the hate and his bachelor ways, they continued to date for nearly 3 years.
Everything seemed fine with the couple until Disick entered rehab in May to work on “past traumas.” A source told Page Six that Scott went back to his old ways and Richie was fed up. His relationship with Kardashian didn’t help either. The split didn’t last long though and the couple hung out for the 4th of July and were reportedly easing their way back into a relationship.
There are reports that Disick is the one who decided to end the relationship while Richie hoped it would continue. Despite the rumors, Richie was all smiles today while she blew off some steam on the tennis courts.