Ariana Grande has pleaded Rihanna to release her long awaited album. The global pop star expressed her excitement after being acknowledged for breaking the record of top streaming female artist of all time on Spotify according to Chart Data. The title, once held by Rihanna surpasses the 20.5 billion stream record.

The ‘One Last Time’ singer shared a screenshot of the announcement on Monday, thanking her fans on Instagram for “listening and caring” about her music. Grande also recognized Rihanna as the former holder of the accolade by writing, “now can Rihanna please drop her album so she can rightfully snatch this back and fill my ears again please.”

Ariana recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of the release of her latest record ‘Sweetener’ by posting some behind-the-scenes videos in the studio, sharing some photos, and writing on her Twitter account, “happy two years of my fav baby. such a special one. love u so much.” She also suggested that she’s been working on new material as she responded to some of the comments.

Fans of Rihanna have been waiting for new music from the artist since 2016 when she released her eighth album ‘Anti’, and while rumors of new music have circulated the internet, the singer has continued to assure his fans that she is “always working on music,” adding in a recent interview, that the audience is not going to be disappointed and that she is not planning to “put it out just because people are waiting.”