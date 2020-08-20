The untold story of Paris Hilton’s traumatic childhood will debut on Youtube

Paris Hilton reveals traumatic childhood experiences in the upcoming tell-all documentary ‘This is Paris’ debuting September 14th on Youtube Originals. The emotional film promises to give an inside look into the life of the famous heiress and socialite, where she confesses to be stuck with “this brand, and this character” describing herself, and her online persona.

The documentary, directed by Emmy-winner Alexandra Dean, features her sister Nicky Rothschild Hilton and their mother Kathy Hilton. Recent footage shows the family members having intimate conversations in the new released trailer, while sharing some thoughts about her past, revealing she never felt like she could be open about her true self by saying “I couldn‘t tell you guys, because every time I tried, I would get punished”

Fans of the socialite are intrigued about the content of her new project where she also reveals she still has nightmares about her past, adding that “the only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there.”

The 39-year-old businesswoman says she was forced to create a public persona, stating she is in fact very different from how she feels inside and that no one really knows her reality. The producer of ‘This is Paris’ agrees with Hilton by saying that, “the film, in a way, is a response to that early persona and the character that she was portraying,” and that the purpose is to “deconstruct and learn who she is as a woman and what she’s been through.”