Serena Williams clothing line new prints and patterns are to die for

Serena Williams just added new prints and patterns to her clothing line, and they are to die for. The professional tennis player recently shared the news on her social media account, posting a mesmerizing photo of herself wearing what she calls “your new favorite mini dress.”
Serena Williams wears daughter Olympia’s clothing in new video
The Serena Kani Wrap Dress in Spotted Cheetah is part of the athlete‘s new launch, which includes eye-catching prints and high-quality materials at affordable prices. William’s cheetah dress is made out of a stretch crepe with asymmetrical hem details and contrasting metal snaps on the skirt.
The namesake apparel line offers a wide selection of options, ranging from high-end dresses to face masks and t-shirts. Last month, the 23 times Grand Slam winner, unveiled, the currently sold out, Seraya Utility Pant in Olive, and every Saturday she shares on social media all the pieces she has been adding to her independent clothing collection.
After launching her now two-year-old clothing line, Serena Williams has proved she is not only the best tennis player in the world and a loving mother; she is also a great designer and businesswoman. Her one-of-a-kind campaign #BeSeenBeHeard is a much-needed push to inclusivity and inspiration, and an excellent opportunity to launch unapologetic and beautiful pieces for females and femmes.
We are always looking forward to seeing and hear Serena Williams; therefore, we enlisted five times the athlete killed it with her style.
As an angel
Is Serena Williams a top model too? Did she take some classes with Tyra Banks ? Whatever the case might be, she looks stunning in this flowy white dress from Stuart Weitzman.
All Black Everything
Yep! We are dubbing Serena Williams as a supermodel. Her grace -- and elasticity -- wearing this black jumpsuit from her clothing line deserve her to be named America‘s Next Top Model.
Effortlessly Beautiful at the Tennis Court
Serena William‘s official runway is the tennis court! Only she can elevate a basic white tank top and a skort (skirt + shorts).
Looking Like an 18k Brick
Dripping in gold and shining “bright -- like a diamond.” From rocking princess dresses with her daughter to giving her best angle at a cover photo shoot, Serena Williams proves once again she can pull off everything!
View this post on Instagram
I’m proud to use my voice and words to share an essay on the raw feelings I had during a match we may all remember. The essay and unretouched photos are live on @harpersbazaarus. Link in bio. Photographed by @alexilubomirski Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen Styling by @menamorado
As a Bridesmaid
No offense here, but I would not want Serena Williams as my bridesmaid. Her glow can be seen miles away, and please don‘t tell the bride, but my eyes went straight to the tennis player.
Unapologetically Breaking the Rules
For many, wearing gowns and snickers at a red carpet is a big no-no! However, Williams stays true to her style. During the 2019 MET Gala, she paired her yellow Versace dress with matching Nike shoes.
And, a bonus because why not?
As a mom!
There is definitely a before and after in the tennis player’s life. Her daughter has captivated her, as well as the rest of the world. Thank you Alexis Olympia, if it wasn‘t for you, we might be missing your mommy dress as a Disney princess.