Serena Williams clothing line new prints and patterns are to die for

Serena Williams just added new prints and patterns to her clothing line, and they are to die for. The professional tennis player recently shared the news on her social media account, posting a mesmerizing photo of herself wearing what she calls “your new favorite mini dress.”

The Serena Kani Wrap Dress in Spotted Cheetah is part of the athlete‘s new launch, which includes eye-catching prints and high-quality materials at affordable prices. William’s cheetah dress is made out of a stretch crepe with asymmetrical hem details and contrasting metal snaps on the skirt.

The namesake apparel line offers a wide selection of options, ranging from high-end dresses to face masks and t-shirts. Last month, the 23 times Grand Slam winner, unveiled, the currently sold out, Seraya Utility Pant in Olive, and every Saturday she shares on social media all the pieces she has been adding to her independent clothing collection.