Peter Weber Shares A Never-Before-Seen Video From His First Kelly Flanagan Encounter

Peter Weber‘s love story with Kelly Flanagan really can’t get much better than this.

On Tuesday, August 18, The Bachelor star posted a video proving that he had chemistry with Kelly from the very first moment they met. While it took them a while to make things official, the couple is celebrating the one year anniversary of their first encounter.

“A year ago today I met this one in a hotel lobby. We danced the night away and then went our separate ways,” Peter wrote in the caption of his post. ”I truly didn‘t know if I’d see her again. This life is beautiful, beautiful. Let’s see what’s next.”

The Instagram post consists of multiple slides, including a never-before-seen video of Peter and Kelly dancing and laughing within a larger group of friends. Another slide showed a screenshot of a text message Kelly sent to her friend that night as she was in disbelief over her serendipitous encounter with Peter.

The text read, “Jackie. I can‘t believe this. I don’t know what god is trying to say here. I have so much to tell you but you cannot say a word to anyone.”

If you‘re not familiar with Peter and Kelly’s love story, you’ve got a lot to catch up on.

Flanagan was a contestant competing for Weber‘s heart on Season 24 of The Bachelor. A big part of their storyline was the fact that after Kelly was already selected for the show--but before filming began--her and Peter just happened to meet while attending a mutual friend’s wedding. She made it pretty far during the season, but after Weber developed stronger relationships with other women on the show, Kelly’s time was cut short and she was eliminated right before the infamous hometown dates.

At the end of the season, Peter ended up proposing to his final choice, Hannah Ann Sluss--but they called things off very shortly thereafter. Once the finale came around, Weber and his runner-up, Madison Prewett, decided to try their hand at a relationship off the show...but that only lasted about a week.