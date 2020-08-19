Death on the Nile first look

The latest Agatha Christie adaptation looks epic: Watch the ‘Death on the Nile’ Trailer

All aboard! Death on the Nile is sailing into theaters later this year. Disney shared a first look at the 20th Century Studios﻿’ film on Wednesday. The upcoming murder mystery, adapted from Agatha Christie’s 1937 classic novel, stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot, while the star-studded cast of suspects includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 23. Murder on the Orient Express screenwriter Michael Green returned to write the follow-up film. This time around, Belgian sleuth Hercule’s Egyptian vacation on board a glamorous river steamer turns into a search for a murderer after a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short. “I ask you, have you ever loved so much, been so possessed by jealousy, that you might kill?” detective Hercule asks in the trailer. “The crime is murder. The murderer is one of you.”

Death on the Nile is set against a landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the Giza pyramids. The film is described as a “tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy” that “features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.”

Wonder Woman actress Gal took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the upcoming movie’s trailer. She wrote, “First trailer for Death On The Nile!! It was such a delight to work on this project.. loved bringing this classic Agatha Christie story to life with our amazing director and dreamy cast.”

