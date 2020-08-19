Pink Celebrates and Puts Her ‘Thunder Thighs to Use’ Just As She Should

More recently, Pink took to Twitter to share a letter she wrote about accepting herself just as she is. Her letter read, “Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger… You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality,“ she tweeted in January. “But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh… and yeah you idiot… u smoked.”

The singer has also been candid about not wanting to change her appearance by going under the knife, as she also said in the letter, “Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn’t move. I cannot get behind it. I just can’t,” she wrote, explaining that ”I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry. I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks,” the songstress continued. ”I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face.”

Pink has been using this time to enjoy some quality family fun in the sun as she also posted a video of her husband, Carey Hart and their 2-year-old son, Jameson Moon out on the water.

We’ll continue to idolize Pink for her self-loving ways as she continues to spread positivity and empowering vibes to us all.