Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga Will Perform “Rain On Me” At The 2020 MTV VMAs

Even though it‘s going to be a lot different than what we’re used to, this year’s MTV Video Music Awards is still just as packed with amazing performances as it always is.

The latest addition to the show is a performance from two huge names: Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. The pop stars will be performing their single, “Rain On Me” together, which marks the debut TV performance of their number one song.

Grande caused some serious commotion when she announced the upcoming performance on her Instagram page on Tuesday, posting a short graphic to let fans know that she would be joined by her friend, Lady Gaga, for a performance of their collaboration.

It only makes sense for the pop sensations to perform at the 2020 MTV VMAs since both artists lead this year‘s nominations with nine each, seven of those being for “Rain On Me,” specifically. The track is nominated for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography. With credentials like that, there’s no way the Video Music Awards could go on without these two taking the stage.

While fans were surprised to learn of this addition to the lineup, Gaga‘s inclusion in the show isn’t exactly new. The VMAs officially invited the singer to the stage last Thursday for “the world premiere televised performance of her latest release,” but MTV did not specify that the performance in question would be ”Rain On Me” or that it would include Ariana Grande.

Beside being the debut TV performance for the number one hit, this upcoming performance also marks a few other big milestones for the ladies. This marks the first time Lady Gaga has performed at the VMAs since 2013, when she opened the show with a performance of her song, “Applause.” As for Grande, she graced the stage at the VMAs more recently, performing ”God Is A Woman” back in 2018. This will be her fourth performance at the Video Music Awards, three of which were all-female collabs, including her hit ”Side to Side” with Nicki Minaj in 2016 and ”Bang Bang” with Minaj and Jessie J in 2014.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are joining previously announced performers including Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Maluma, CNCO, BTS, The Weeknd, and more.

While the ceremony was initially set to take place at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a limited audience, it was later announced that the VMAs will be held at “various outdoor locations” across New York City.

In a statement to Time Out New York , spokespeople for MTV and the Barclays Center wrote the following:

“The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, August 30th and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines. In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event. The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved.”