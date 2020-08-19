Kevin Hart Defends Friend, Ellen DeGeneres: “In times like this, I know how dark it gets.”

On Monday, Ellen DeGeneres announced in a video call to her staff of over 200 people about the new changes she’s implementing regarding the accusations of a toxic work environment behind her daytime talk show.

In a tearful apology, DeGeneres acknowledged the ongoing complaints some of the staff has had while working on the show. The host also explained the firing of three senior producers after complaints surfaced about racial insensitivity, sexual misconduct, and other issues amongst the staff of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” according to Variety.

With all of this news circulating over the past several months, actor and comedian, Kevin Hart has come forward in support of and to defend the 62-year-old host. Earlier this month, Hart called DeGeneres “one of the dopest people on the f***ing planet”. The comedian went on to criticize the media and the Internet saying it’s become “a crazy world of negativity.” He also went on to say, “We are falling in love with people’s downfall. It’s honestly sad... When did we get here?”

©GrosbyGroup The friends share a hug.

In an interview with Deadline, Hart explained why he took to DeGeneres’s defense. “I don’t lose sight of the definition of friendship... There’s a lot of relationships that are fake, and there’s some that are real. In my case, the ones that are real are the ones that I’m always going to be adamant about speaking on behalf of.”

The 41-year-old comedian also said in the interview, “In times like this, I know also how dark it gets. I know how lonely it gets because I know that these are times when people just turn their backs on you.”