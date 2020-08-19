Serena Williams wears daughter Olympia’s clothing in new video

While daughters often raid their mothers’ closets, Serena Williams found herself going through her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. ’s wardrobe this week. The 38-year-old tennis star took to social media on Monday to share a video of herself modeling a top she borrowed from her little girl, who turns three Sept. 1. “I knew me and my daughter would be wearing the same size soon. This is her top,” the mom of one joked in the clip, which showed the shirt fitting like a crop top on her. Serena also shared a photo of Olympia wearing the same star printed top.

Fellow tennis player Caroline Wozniacki commented on the post: “Already ‘borrowing’ her clothes 😜😂😍🔥☺️.” Meanwhile, actor Colton Hayes wrote, “I knew it was only a matter of time before u starting copying her 😂.”

Serena has previously opened up about her daughter’s love for fashion. The designer revealed to People magazine last month that Olympia “dresses me and her father [Alexis Ohanian]” every day. “She’ll set up before bed what we need to wear in the morning,” Serena shared. “And she says, ‘Blue shirt, blue shirt, blue shirt.’ And then she goes, ‘Mama wear this or these shoes.’ She always tells me to [wear] heels. She’s currently wearing heels.”