The Romance Continues Between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker (Exclusive photos)

Things are definitely heating up between NBA player, Devin Booker and model, Kendall Jenner . Although it’s hard to put our finger on the timeline of when exactly the couple first started their romance, what we do know is that dating rumors began back in April when they were photographed by TMZ on a road trip together, in the midst of the pandemic.

Although they haven’t been publicly seen out together since the road trip, a few months later, the world watched the 23-year-old Phoenix Suns player, and the 24-year-old model have a flirty exchange in Jenner’s comment section on a selfie she posted to Instagram.

Then, more recently after Booker left the NBA bubble in Orlando last Friday, he immediately went out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu with Kendall and younger sister, Kylie Jenner, according to TMZ.

This brings us to the couple’s most recent outing together on Monday in Malibu, when the pair were spotted leaving a pet shop. Booker’s dog, Haven even came along for the errand.