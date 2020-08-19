The Romance Continues Between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker (Exclusive photos)

Things are definitely heating up between NBA player, Devin Booker and model, Kendall Jenner . Although it’s hard to put our finger on the timeline of when exactly the couple first started their romance, what we do know is that dating rumors began back in April when they were photographed by TMZ on a road trip together, in the midst of the pandemic.
Although they haven’t been publicly seen out together since the road trip, a few months later, the world watched the 23-year-old Phoenix Suns player, and the 24-year-old model have a flirty exchange in Jenner’s comment section on a selfie she posted to Instagram.
Then, more recently after Booker left the NBA bubble in Orlando last Friday, he immediately went out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu with Kendall and younger sister, Kylie Jenner, according to TMZ.
This brings us to the couple’s most recent outing together on Monday in Malibu, when the pair were spotted leaving a pet shop. Booker’s dog, Haven even came along for the errand.
The young couple looked casual chic as Jenner wore a white crop top with spaghetti straps paired with white sweat shorts, white Birkenstock sandals, her hair in a slicked-back bun, and a neutral-colored face mask. Booker wore a green zippered hoodie, black shorts, white Nike sneakers, and a blue face mask.
Even before romance rumors started, Jenner and Booker ran in similar social circles. According to Elle, Booker is close friends with Drake and in the 2018 Travis Scott hit “Sicko Mode,” during Drake’s feature on the song, he spews a line referencing the NBA player rapping, “See the shots that I took, wet like I‘m Book.” And as we all know, Scott is linked to Jenner’s younger sister Kylie Jenner and is the father of baby Stormi.
Also in 2018, Booker was reportedly dating Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods. According to US Weekly, when Jenner and Booker were photographed together in April, Woods put out a now-deleted tweet, saying “haha good morning” alongside three trash can emojis. This reportedly was Woods throwing shade at the new couple.
Although Jenner is fairly private when it comes to her relationships, we do know that NBA players are the model’s type. The 24-year-old has been linked to Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons, and Utah Jazz player Jordan Clarkson in the past. It has yet been confirmed by either party if Jenner and Booker are officially dating but according to these outings and photos, we believe this romance is in full swing.