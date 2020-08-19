The internet can’t stop buzzing over John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg

John F. Kennedy ’s grandson John Bouvier Kennedy “Jack” Schlossberg set hearts aflutter on Tuesday evening. The 27-year-old made a remote appearance on the second night of the Democratic National Convention alongside his mother Caroline Kennedy , daughter of the late president and Jackie Kennedy. “Why has no one told me how insanely hot Jack Schlossberg is? Is he single? Asking for me,” one admirer tweeted.

©Getty Images Jack and his mother Caroline Kennedy spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Many drew comparisons between Jack and his maternal uncle John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in 1999. “Caroline Kennedy’s son looks so much like his uncle. Those genes are strong,” one social media user tweeted, while another wrote, “I just gasped. Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg’s son looks remarkably like her late brother/his late uncle JFK, Jr. Wow.”

Caroline and her son voiced their support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at the virtual event on Aug. 18. In his remarks, Jack echoed his grandfather’s famous words— “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”— ﻿from his 1961 inaugural address. Jack said, “We can reach these new frontiers, but only with a president who asks what he can do for our country and what together we can do to build a better world.”

©Getty Images Jack bears a striking resemblance to his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr.

Jack has followed in his grandfather’s footsteps attending JFK’s alma mater Harvard for law school. Like his late uncle John Jr., who was a journalist and co-founded George magazine, Jack, too, has forayed into media writing for outlets like The Washington Post, The New York Times, Politico, and Time.

During his first live interview on the Today show back in 2017, JFK’s grandson said: “I’m inspired by my family’s legacy of public service.” Jack added, “It’s something that I’m very proud of, but I’m still trying to make my own way, figure things out, so stay tuned.”

Scroll for more reactions to Jack Schlossberg’s DNC appearance: