Sunday service is back and Kim Kardashian is there husband Kanye West in Wyoming

Kim Kardashian joins husband Kanye West in Wyoming as he brings back Sunday Service, announcing safety and health measures are top priority amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The couple announced on social media that Sunday Service sessions were resuming with all COVID protocols, and thanked their staff for making sure the safety guidelines were followed.

The rapper officially resumed the weekly gatherings and expressed his gratitude on Twitter announcing; “We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship” adding, “Praise God. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming”, referring to the event, which followed a strict protocol, featured a choir performance and was filmed without an audience.

Sunday Service at the West Mountains ranch pic.twitter.com/mw43d2tfqO — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

The married couple were recently spotted on a family getaway in Dominican Republic and Miami, suggesting they’re back on good terms following rumors of a divorce in July when Kanye revealed details of their personal life on Twitter. The 39-year-old star of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and the owner of the billion-dollar ‘Yeezy’ empire had been on vacation together since early August but separated again on Sunday night after the event.

Kim returned to Los Angeles with her four children as Kanye remains in Wyoming, continuing his presidential campaign and working on designs for his fashion company. A source close to the couple said Kim is focused on making their marriage work, adding “She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming”