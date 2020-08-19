Is this the last straw? 12 years later, Britney Spears asks to remove her father as her sole conservator

Queen of pop Britney Spears has been the center of several controversies over the last two decades. Spears has been in the limelight since she was 11 on the Mickey Mouse Club, but she blew up as a pop diva with her hit song ‘Baby One More Time’ when she was just 16 years old.

Unfortunately like most child stars that are catapulted into fame, fortune, power, and the darkness of Hollywood, Spears hit rock bottom and had multiple public meltdowns. Spears was eventually psychiatrically institutionalized, which led to her father Jamie Spears petitioning for sole conservatorship over her life.

According to LegalZoom conservatorship is legally defined as when “another person or organization [is put] in charge of an adult‘s financial matters or care when that adult is incapacitated and unable to manage their own affairs.” But with the help of her lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III Spears has filed court documents asking for Jamie to be removed. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly in his place, she “strongly prefers” that her care manager, Jodi Montgomery, “continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year.” Britney would also like his control over her estate to be removed and requested “to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role,” most likely a bank. Montgomery is a professional conservator who stepped in temporarily in September 2019 due to Jamie’s declining health.

©GettyImages

Britney’s downward spiral began when she was photographed driving down the PCH with her infant son on her lap in 2006. Spears called the ordeal a “mistake” but continued to act erratically with paparazzi following her every move snapping embarrassing photos of her partying pantiless. Spears was in the middle of a divorce and custody battle with Kevin Federline. After shaving her own head and attacking a paparazzi’s car with an umbrella Spears checked herself into rehab in 2007.

Things got worse in 2008 when Spears was put on a 72 hour 5150 psychiatric hold after locking herself in a room with her son Jayden. Cops reported that Spears appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. After the incident, Britney’s father Jamie followed her to the hospital before petitioning to conserve her. After being involuntarily institutionalized for the second time the conservancy was granted. At the time the conservatorship was temporary but Jamie fought to extend it and for additional powers. Month to month it was extended and control over things like Britney, Touring INC was handed over to her father. Jamie began getting paid for his “services” as her conservator in March 2008.

Under the conservatorship, Jamie has control over her medical, estate, and financial affairs. A website called FreeBritney has been documenting the conservatorship since 2009 and points out, “During the twelve years of Spears‘ conservatorship she has repeatedly toured the world, released multiple albums, and worked on a variety of television shows.” ”Her conservators decide whether or not she works, as she cannot enter into contracts for herself because she is legally not her own person. Britney Spears needs permission from her conservators to leave her house or spend any of her own money.”

There have been several conspiracies about Spears conservatory ranging from being replaced by a robot, to being force-fed drugs in order to maintain an image on normalcy and used as a cash cow. Last month she went viral after posting videos on her Instagram that fans saw as a cry for help. Web sleuths went so far as to try to decipher what they called morse code in her facial expression and blinking patterns. The hashtag #freebritney wait viral on social media with fans demanding that her case be investigated. Earlier this month Jamie told PageSix the movement was a joke adding, “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world doesn’t have a clue.“ “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”