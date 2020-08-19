Find out why Shakira does not want to marry long-term boyfriend Gerard Pique

Shakira explains marriage scares her and says she has no rush to tie the knot with her long-term boyfriend Gerard Piqué. The Colombian star says she thinks remaining his girlfriend keeps him on his toes, and prefers to be his lover and “a little forbidden fruit”, rather than his wife.

The 43-year old singer and the 33-year-old soccer player started dating in 2011, and share two sons, Milan and Sasha. The couple met after Piqué appeared in her music video for the official 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem, and have since been inseparable, “I won the biggest title one can get and met the love of my life” says the Barcelona soccer star, recalling their first encounter.

The ‘Waka Waka’ singer refers to him as “The One”, and despite being adamant to embark on a marriage journey, the couple celebrated a decade of being together. Shakira was first asked about marriage in a 2014 interview for Glamour, to which she explained they have what’s essential for a relationship, adding marriage wouldn’t change any aspect of their love.

The iconic couple have also said in the past they support each other in every way possible, even after being proclaimed as a nontraditional couple. Piqué recently gave us a peek into their home life where he shared his feelings about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the way they have both struggled to work from home and entertain their children, saying ‘’Wherever we go, they follow us!”, and sending a positive message for their fans “We’ll get over this all together.”