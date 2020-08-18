Tyra Banks is the new host of Dancing with the Stars season 29, premiere date revealed

The American dance competition television series, Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) is back! The show announced that season 29 would be premiered on September 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The lineup includes familiar faces like Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater and Gleb Savchenko, and newbies like Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach.

As reported by PEOPLE, co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are putting their mics down and would not be returning to host the reality dance show. “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success,” ABC and BBC Studios revealed in a statement. “Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom,” they continued. “Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

But who will be taking over? Non-other than the iconic supermodel, businesswoman, actress, television personality, and author, Tyra Banks . The former Victoria‘s Secret Angel and America’s Next Top Model creator is also part of the new faces joining the DWTS team. “I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning... The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” said the 46-year-old star in a statement, revealing she will also serve as an executive producer of the series. “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

During an appearance in Good Morning America, Banks said this season would be different. “OK, let‘s just keep this real: It is going to be so next level,” Banks said. “We’re doing all this crazy stuff, taking it into the next level, but still keeping the stuff that we know America loves. But you need to get ready because it’s going to be different.”

Although we know who will be the professional dancers competing, and who is the new host, the full celebrity cast s still a mystery — and will continue like that until the premiere night — however, there is one name already confirmed. The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe will be competing for the chance to win the one-and-only Mirror Ball trophy.