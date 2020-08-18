Vewtopia Music Festival 2020 - Day 2

Check Out Pandora’s Most-Thumbed Songs For The Summer Of 2020

Pandora just released a playlist showcasing their hottest songs for this summer

BY

Pandora just release a playlist showing off the hottest songs for this summer. Titled, Pandora’s Most-Thumbed Songs Of The Summer 2020, the playlist features the most popular songs on their platform from over the past couple of months.

The playlist features artists from all genres and has something for everyone to enjoy. Artists on the list include Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, Drake,  Cardi B , Taylor Swift, J Balvin, and so many more.

It‘s hard to believe it’s already August, but things are definitely heating up outside, and these songs are perfect for your playlist whether you’re sitting poolside or keeping cool with the A/C on indoors.

You can listen here and check out a list of all the songs on the playlist for your listening pleasure down below:

Pandora's Most-Thumbed Songs of the Summer 2020©$credits

  1. “The Bigger Picture” by Lil Baby
  2. “Girls in the Hood” by Megan Thee Stallion
  3. “Savage LoveSavage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)” by Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
  4. “Said Sum” by Moneybagg Yo
  5. “POPSTAR (feat. Drake)” by DJ Khaled
  6. “WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” by Cardi B
  7. “GREECE (feat. Drake)” by DJ Khaled
  8. “Tap in” by Saweetie
  9. “WHATS POPPIN (feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne) (Remix)” by Jack Harlow
  10. “Otherside Of America” by Meek Mill
  11. “Be Like That (feat. Swae Lee & Khalid)” by Kane Brown
  12. “Come & Go” by Juice WRLD & Marshmello
  13. “I Should Probably Go To Bed” by Dan + Shay
  14. “Past Life” by Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez
  15. “ROCKSTAR (BLM REMIX) (feat. Roddy Ricch)” by DaBaby
  16. “Worldwide Beautiful” by Kane Brown
  17. “cardigan” by Taylor Swift
  18. “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
  19. “Snow On Tha Bluff” by J. Cole
  20. “Caramelo” by Ozuna
  21. “Life‘s A Mess” by Juice WRLD & Halsey
  22. “On The Way (feat. Mila J)” by Jhené Aiko
  23. “Summer 2020” by Jhené Aiko
  24. “Lion King On Ice” by J. Cole
  25. “Hard Days” by Brantley Gilbert
  26. “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady” by Kid Cudi & Eminem
  27. “For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby)” by Pop Smoke
  28. “my future” by Billie Eilish
  29. “BLACK PARADE” by Beyoncé
  30. “Put In Work” by Jacquees & Chris Brown
  31. “Nobody‘s Love” by Maroon 5
  32. “Recession Proof” by Yo Gotti
  33. “TWIST & TURN (feat. Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR)” by Popcaan
  34. “Know My Rights (feat. Lil Baby)” by 6LACK
  35. “queen of broken hearts” by blackbear
  36. “NO DRIBBLE (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)” by DaBaby
  37. “Wishing Well” by Juice WRLD
  38. “TROLLZ - Alternate Edition (with Nicki Minaj)” by 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj
  39. “How They Remember You” by Rascal Flatts
  40. “Bajo Efecto Del Alcohol” by Esteban Gabriel
  41. “the 1” by Taylor Swift
  42. “I Cry” by Usher
  43. “Save Me” by Jelly Roll
  44. “The Climb Back” by J. Cole
  45. “Move Ya Hips (feat. Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO)” by A$AP Ferg
  46. “Hello (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie)” by Pop Smoke
  47. “One Love (in support of UNICEF) (feat. Cedella Marley, Stephen Marley, Ghetto Youths Foundation, Kim Nain, Manifesto Ja, Teeks, Natty, Raja Kumari, 249TooDope, Mermans Mosengo, Jason Tamba, Dawtas of Aya, Patoranking, Amrit Kaur & Babsy)” by The Amplified Project, Bob Marley & Skip Marley
  48. “Mi Niña” by Ozuna
  49. “Entanglements” by August Alsina & Rick Ross
  50. “I Can‘t Breathe” by H.E.R.
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read More