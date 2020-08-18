Check Out Pandora’s Most-Thumbed Songs For The Summer Of 2020

Pandora just release a playlist showing off the hottest songs for this summer. Titled, Pandora’s Most-Thumbed Songs Of The Summer 2020, the playlist features the most popular songs on their platform from over the past couple of months.
The playlist features artists from all genres and has something for everyone to enjoy. Artists on the list include Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, Drake, Cardi B , Taylor Swift, J Balvin, and so many more.
It‘s hard to believe it’s already August, but things are definitely heating up outside, and these songs are perfect for your playlist whether you’re sitting poolside or keeping cool with the A/C on indoors.
You can listen here and check out a list of all the songs on the playlist for your listening pleasure down below:
- “The Bigger Picture” by Lil Baby
- “Girls in the Hood” by Megan Thee Stallion
- “Savage LoveSavage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)” by Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
- “Said Sum” by Moneybagg Yo
- “POPSTAR (feat. Drake)” by DJ Khaled
- “WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” by Cardi B
- “GREECE (feat. Drake)” by DJ Khaled
- “Tap in” by Saweetie
- “WHATS POPPIN (feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne) (Remix)” by Jack Harlow
- “Otherside Of America” by Meek Mill
- “Be Like That (feat. Swae Lee & Khalid)” by Kane Brown
- “Come & Go” by Juice WRLD & Marshmello
- “I Should Probably Go To Bed” by Dan + Shay
- “Past Life” by Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez
- “ROCKSTAR (BLM REMIX) (feat. Roddy Ricch)” by DaBaby
- “Worldwide Beautiful” by Kane Brown
- “cardigan” by Taylor Swift
- “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
- “Snow On Tha Bluff” by J. Cole
- “Caramelo” by Ozuna
- “Life‘s A Mess” by Juice WRLD & Halsey
- “On The Way (feat. Mila J)” by Jhené Aiko
- “Summer 2020” by Jhené Aiko
- “Lion King On Ice” by J. Cole
- “Hard Days” by Brantley Gilbert
- “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady” by Kid Cudi & Eminem
- “For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby)” by Pop Smoke
- “my future” by Billie Eilish
- “BLACK PARADE” by Beyoncé
- “Put In Work” by Jacquees & Chris Brown
- “Nobody‘s Love” by Maroon 5
- “Recession Proof” by Yo Gotti
- “TWIST & TURN (feat. Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR)” by Popcaan
- “Know My Rights (feat. Lil Baby)” by 6LACK
- “queen of broken hearts” by blackbear
- “NO DRIBBLE (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)” by DaBaby
- “Wishing Well” by Juice WRLD
- “TROLLZ - Alternate Edition (with Nicki Minaj)” by 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj
- “How They Remember You” by Rascal Flatts
- “Bajo Efecto Del Alcohol” by Esteban Gabriel
- “the 1” by Taylor Swift
- “I Cry” by Usher
- “Save Me” by Jelly Roll
- “The Climb Back” by J. Cole
- “Move Ya Hips (feat. Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO)” by A$AP Ferg
- “Hello (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie)” by Pop Smoke
- “One Love (in support of UNICEF) (feat. Cedella Marley, Stephen Marley, Ghetto Youths Foundation, Kim Nain, Manifesto Ja, Teeks, Natty, Raja Kumari, 249TooDope, Mermans Mosengo, Jason Tamba, Dawtas of Aya, Patoranking, Amrit Kaur & Babsy)” by The Amplified Project, Bob Marley & Skip Marley
- “Mi Niña” by Ozuna
- “Entanglements” by August Alsina & Rick Ross
- “I Can‘t Breathe” by H.E.R.