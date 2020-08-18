Check Out Pandora’s Most-Thumbed Songs For The Summer Of 2020

Pandora just release a playlist showing off the hottest songs for this summer. Titled, Pandora’s Most-Thumbed Songs Of The Summer 2020, the playlist features the most popular songs on their platform from over the past couple of months.

The playlist features artists from all genres and has something for everyone to enjoy. Artists on the list include Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, Drake, Cardi B , Taylor Swift, J Balvin, and so many more.

It‘s hard to believe it’s already August, but things are definitely heating up outside, and these songs are perfect for your playlist whether you’re sitting poolside or keeping cool with the A/C on indoors.

You can listen here and check out a list of all the songs on the playlist for your listening pleasure down below:

©$credits