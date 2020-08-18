Ryan Reynolds Sends Hilarious Apology To Blake Lively And George Clooney Following $600 Million Gin Deal

No matter the occasion, Ryan Reynolds always knows how to turn things into joke.

On August 17, it was revealed that the 43-year-old actor sold the liquor company he co-owns, Aviation Gin, for a whopping $610 million. According to reports from Bloomberg, Diageo Plc acquired Aviation American Gin and other liquors sold by Davos Brands LLC, which obviously puts a pretty penny right in Ryan‘s pocket.

While there‘s really nothing funny about such a major business achievement, he wouldn’t be Ryan Reynolds if he didn’t find some way to turn a $600 million pay day into a way to humiliate his wife and some of his friends.

Along with everyone else in the world giving the star his props for the deal, Ryan joined in on the fun by patting himself on the back with a snarky “Out of Office” email that could have only been written by the Deadpool actor himself.

“Thanks for your email. I am currently out of the office but will still be very hard at work selling Aviation Gin. For quite a long time, it seems,” his message began. ”In related news, I just learned what an ‘earn out’ is... And I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone I told to go f**k themselves in the last 24 hours.”

He continued, “My lawyers just explained how long it takes to achieve an ‘earn out’... so... turns out I’m not as George Clooney as I thought. The point is, to those listed below, I’m sorry... and I’ll indeed be needing your help in the coming months and years. Thanks in advance.”

Following the hilarious message, he listed people he jokingly “told to go f**k themselves in the last 24 hours,” which included his mother, his wife, Blake Lively, Dwayne ”The Rock” Johnson, George Clooney, Betty White, TGI Friday‘s, and AMC Theaters. He also listed about a dozen other people he wanted to apologize to for his actions after learning that he made so much money off of the gin deal.

To make things even funnier, his signature read, “Owner?” of Aviation American Gin.

Ryan Reynolds will still be involved in marketing. So expect more gimmicks like this morning's "out of office" email citing George Clooney and The Rock. pic.twitter.com/5g7USNQQAI — Tiffany Hsu (@tiffkhsu) August 17, 2020

Bloomberg reports that Diageo Plc “agreed to an initial payment of $335 million and a further potential consideration of as much as $275 million based on the performance of Aviation American Gin over a 10-year period.”

And for anyone wondering (this is for you, Ryan) Reynolds will reportedly retain a stake in Davos Brands LLC, which is the majority shareholder of his liquor brand. At the moment, it‘s unclear if the actor will continue to make company decisions or have a heavy hand with the brand.

Congratulations to Ryan Reynolds on the major deal and the major pay day.