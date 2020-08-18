Barack Obama’s 2020 summer playlist includes reggaetón pop, R&B and more genres

President Barack Obama’s much-awaited music list is live, and nationwide, speakers are blasting to the rhythm of reggaetón, pop, R&B, and so much more. The very diverse listicle includes 2020 hit songs as well as the oldie but goodies jams that we all love to revisit.
“Over the past few months, I‘ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family,” Obama wrote, accompanying the playlist he published on his social media accounts. “As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody -- hope you enjoy it.”
And he isn’t wrong! The list includes a genre for everybody. Obama’s 2020 summer playlist has a total of 53 songs from Latinx artists like Maye, Princess Nokia, Andrea Valle, J Balvin , and Bad Bunny to Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé , Khalid, Billie Eilish, Childish Gambino, H.E.R, Anderson .Paak, plus artists from past generations like Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, and many more.
Honored to be in the radar of the 44th president of the United States, musicians like Maggie Rogers, John Legend and Teyana Taylor took Twitter to thank Barack Obama and show their excitement. “LOVE YOU (and Michelle) FOR A VERY LONG TIME,” said Rogers, while Khalid seemed to be shocked: “WOOOOW!!!!! Thank you so much!!!!!”
Teyana Taylor also expressed astonishment on Twitter: “Wow, my president be jamming to my music!!!!,” she wrote. “Thank you, Mr. President,” tweeted John Legend reposting Obama‘s list.
The 59-year-old music enthusiast shared the list of his favorite tunes the first night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) -- a four days event (from Monday, August 17 through Thursday, August 20) to prepare for the November 3, 2020, presidential election. Obama also revealed that some of the artists featured on his listicle would be performing during the live special pre-show Behind The Rhyme: Your Voice Your Vote. Stars like Common, John Legend, The Chicks, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, and Prince Royce are part of the lineup.
“In just three days, we will kick off a Democratic National Convention that will look and feel very different than past conventions,” said Stephanie Cutter, the 2020 DNC program executive. “It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump’s failed leadership and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president. These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November.”
If you would like to enjoy the live performances of some of these great musicians, you can find the official live stream link at the Democratic National Convention website as well as the full convention schedule. In the meantime, you can spend the rest of your day dancing or bobbing your head to the rhythm of Barack Obama‘s 2020 summer playlist.
The full list is available at your favorite music streaming service. Enjoy!