Barack Obama’s 2020 summer playlist includes reggaetón pop, R&B and more genres

President Barack Obama’s much-awaited music list is live, and nationwide, speakers are blasting to the rhythm of reggaetón, pop, R&B, and so much more. The very diverse listicle includes 2020 hit songs as well as the oldie but goodies jams that we all love to revisit.

“Over the past few months, I‘ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family,” Obama wrote, accompanying the playlist he published on his social media accounts. “As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody -- hope you enjoy it.”

And he isn’t wrong! The list includes a genre for everybody. Obama’s 2020 summer playlist has a total of 53 songs from Latinx artists like Maye, Princess Nokia, Andrea Valle, J Balvin , and Bad Bunny to Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé , Khalid, Billie Eilish, Childish Gambino, H.E.R, Anderson .Paak, plus artists from past generations like Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, and many more.

Honored to be in the radar of the 44th president of the United States, musicians like Maggie Rogers, John Legend and Teyana Taylor took Twitter to thank Barack Obama and show their excitement. “LOVE YOU (and Michelle) FOR A VERY LONG TIME,” said Rogers, while Khalid seemed to be shocked: “WOOOOW!!!!! Thank you so much!!!!!”

Teyana Taylor also expressed astonishment on Twitter: “Wow, my president be jamming to my music!!!!,” she wrote. “Thank you, Mr. President,” tweeted John Legend reposting Obama‘s list.