Things are heating up between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Just a few days after their flirty exchange on Instagram, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have finally reunited offscreen.

The NBA star just left the NBA‘s bubble in Orlando, Florida after his team, the Phoenix Suns, failed to make it to the playoffs--and it looks like his very first stop was Los Angeles to see his rumored girlfriend, Kendall.

The pair were spotted together most recently on Monday, August 17, when they were seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu alongside Devin‘s dog, Haven. The outing was super casual, with both parties rocking some sweats and staying safe with their masks on. Running these type of mundane errands together definitely seems like something only a more established couple would do.

Kendall Jenner's Malibu Doggy Run with Devin Booker, Post-Bubble Couple! https://t.co/VK0cppdVhT — TMZ (@TMZ) August 18, 2020

This latest spotting comes just two days after the 24-year-old model and her 23-year-old baller boo were seen going out for a night on the town at Nobu in Malibu. While this excursion seemed like more of a fancy date night, they were joined for dinner by Kendall‘s younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

These two first sparked relationship rumors back in April, when they were seen going on some sort of road trip together during nationwide stay-at-home orders. This sighting is the same headline that caused Kendall to fire back at her critics who slammed her for being “passed around” by NBA players. The model--who has been linked to Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons, and Utah Jazz player Jordan Clarkson--assured fans and critics alike that she‘s in ”full control” of who she dates, though she never actually confirmed whether or not she was seeing Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner is known for keeping her relationships fairly private, never showcasing her past beaus on social media regardless of whether or not they‘d been seen in public together. While the same will probably be true for her relationship with Booker, they did get flirty on Instagram earlier this month, which is more than she can say about the other ballers she’s been linked to.

The Phoenix Suns star has a few more weeks to spend with Kendall before having to get back into training mode for the 2020-2021 NBA season. The upcoming season was expected to start at the end of October, but with the 2019-2020 season being postponed for months following a coronavirus outbreak within the league, things have reportedly been pushed back until some time in December.

Either way, the fact that Booker made his way right to Kendall as soon as he left the NBA bubble speaks volumes, and it seems like the couple is trying to spend as much time together as possible before he has to return to his obligations in Arizona.