Michelle Obama sends message with jewelry: How to buy her viral necklace

Michelle Obama not only encouraged 2020 Democratic National Convention viewers to vote with her words, but also with her jewelry. The former first lady’s message was loud in clear during her remote speech on Monday. The mom of two wore a letter necklace from Black-owned jewelry brand BYCHARI that spelled out the word: VOTE. “I created the VOTE necklace for the primaries in 2018 to raise awareness around the importance of voting in all elections,” designer Chari Cuthbert told HOLA! USA in a statement.

©Getty Images Michelle Obama wore a VOTE necklace from BYCHARI on Aug. 17

She added, “I knew I had to create it for this election. We connected with Michelle Obama‘s stylist so the word could get out. I was honored to send it to her and thrilled she ended up wearing it as it is an important and timeless message.”

The Becoming author’s $405 necklace is made to order and takes three to four weeks for production. Since Michelle, 56, wore the piece on Aug. 17, BYCHARI has “had the most sales she has ever had.” BYCHARI’s “VOTE” necklace starts at $295. The piece is available in 14-karat yellow, 14-karat rose, and 14-karat white. Shoppers can purchase the necklace with small, large or diamond letters.

©Courtesy of BYCHARI The former first lady’s necklace retails for $405

“Ready to rock the vote? Do it in style with our coveted VOTE necklace,” the item’s description reads. “Our best selling piece, this necklace was designed for powerhouse women who let their voices be heard, especially at the polls. Michelle Obama donned this piece at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, encouraging people to do just that: have a say and vote.”

Chari was “beyond honored” to have Michelle wear her necklace. The designer tweeted, “I never imagined that something I’m so passionate about could mean so much to so many! The response has been incredible and I am beyond honored and humbled that @michelleobamawore my design.”