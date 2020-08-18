The Pitch Perfect Barden Bellas Return for a Charitable Performance of Beyoncé’s “Love On Top”

Aca-scuse me? The Barden Bellas are back! It’s 2020 and almost three years since we last saw the Barden Bellas on the big screen in the Pitch Perfect movies. However, that quickly changed because on Monday, the belting Bellas reunited to sing a legendary a cappella version of Beyoncé ’s 2011 hit song, “Love On Top.”

The purpose of the Bellas’ rendition of “Love On Top” was to raise money for UNICEF to help the children in Lebanon and other children around the world who need help. The virtual performance included Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson , and more singing and dancing safely from their homes.

To add to the fun, the performance included a fun introduction from the original announcers in the Pitch Perfect films, John Smith, played by actor John Michael Higgins and Gail Abernathy-McKadden, played by actress Elizabeth Banks. Smith started the video saying “I‘m afraid I have some bad news. The Barden Bellas have gotten back together again. It seems like not even a quarantine can prevent them from harassing us with another musical performance.” From there, the Barden Bellas took it away.