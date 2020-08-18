The Pitch Perfect Barden Bellas Return for a Charitable Performance of Beyoncé’s “Love On Top”

Aca-scuse me? The Barden Bellas are back! It’s 2020 and almost three years since we last saw the Barden Bellas on the big screen in the Pitch Perfect movies. However, that quickly changed because on Monday, the belting Bellas reunited to sing a legendary a cappella version of Beyoncé ’s 2011 hit song, “Love On Top.”
The purpose of the Bellas’ rendition of “Love On Top” was to raise money for UNICEF to help the children in Lebanon and other children around the world who need help. The virtual performance included Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson , and more singing and dancing safely from their homes.
To add to the fun, the performance included a fun introduction from the original announcers in the Pitch Perfect films, John Smith, played by actor John Michael Higgins and Gail Abernathy-McKadden, played by actress Elizabeth Banks. Smith started the video saying “I‘m afraid I have some bad news. The Barden Bellas have gotten back together again. It seems like not even a quarantine can prevent them from harassing us with another musical performance.” From there, the Barden Bellas took it away.
View this post on Instagram
We are here, again, making music with our mouths for two very important reasons: Beyoncé and a great cause. • • There’s nothing perfect about the world we’re living in. Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis. But we can all pitch in and help. The proceeds from the downloads & streams of our rendition of “Love on Top” will go to @UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now. Click the link in my bio for more. #ForEveryChild #Beirut #COVID19
Snow posted the performance to her Instagram with a caption saying, “These pitches are back. Whether you like it or not.”
The caption continued, “We are here, again, making music with our mouths for two very important reasons: Beyoncé and a great cause. There’s nothing perfect about the world we’re living in. Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis. But we can all pitch in and help.”
Snow went on to say, “The proceeds from the downloads & streams of our rendition of “Love on Top” will go to @UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now. Click the link in my bio for more. #ForEveryChild #Beirut #COVID19”
In the video, Kendrick joked holding up signs that read “As the keys get higher, and Kelley takes the top notes, I just want to say, I miss you guys so much!”
Hearing the Barden Bellas sing once again was a real treat and a great way to raise money for an honorable cause.