Latin Grammy Awards Returning with ‘Reimagined Telecast’: Everything We Know

Latin music’s biggest night is being “reimagined” in the COVID-19 era. The Latin Recording Academy announced on Tuesday that the 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards are set to take place Thursday, Nov. 19. The “reimagined telecast,” airing at 8 p.m. ET on Univision, will be anchored in Miami and will feature performances from various cities around the world. The “Music Makes Us Human”-themed show will “embody the essence of people with diverse stories of hope, community, sense of purpose, and celebration.” Due to the global health crisis, The Latin Academy, Univision and production teams will adhere to safety guidelines and protocols. If conditions in Miami are favorable come November, then The Latin Academy will consider hosting a live audience telecast composed primarily of nominees, presenters and performers.

©Getty Images The 21st annual awards show is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2020

“This year’s show is a result of great music, carefully curated by almost 4,000 members, skilled staff and everyone’s commitment to the Latin GRAMMY Awards’ process,” Gabriel Abaroa Jr., president/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, said in a statement. “The evening will honor musical excellence and the power of music — an art form that allows us to show solidarity, compassion and hope, transcending language, cultural barriers and the current global challenges. We are proud to honor the work of artists who have continued to bring us excellence through their craft and joy in times of despair.”

According to Jessica Rodriguez, chief marketing officer and president of entertainment of Univision, the ceremony “promises to be one of the most groundbreaking shows of the year with memorable performances and special moments sure to delight our audiences.” She added, “Music has always been a force that brings our community together and this year more than ever we are proud to celebrate the music that has inspired, uplifted and moved us.”

The 2020 Latin Grammys will be preceded by the one-hour pre-show, Noche de Estrellas. Nominees for this year’s awards will be announced at a later date.