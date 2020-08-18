Victoria Beckham Posts an Adorable Photo of Her and Husband David Beckham in Greece

Victoria Beckham posted an adorable photo of her and husband, David Beckham to Instagram on Tuesday. In the photo, David has his arm around Victoria with a beautiful sunset in the background of the couple. Victoria captioned the photo, Kisses @davidbeckham, I love u 💕 The couple has been married for over 20 years, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

In the photo, the mother and fashion designer was wearing a classic blue button-down shirt, paired with white shorts, a brown belt, and her luscious brown locks blowing in the wind. David was in a white polo shirt and black pants. The picture was taken during a recent family vacation in Greece.

Victoria and David’s children, Brooklyn, 21-years-old, Romeo, 17-years-old, Cruz 15-years-old, and Harper, 9-years-old were also on the Greece trip with their parents, according to the Daily Mail. Aside from vacationing in Europe, the Beckhams have also been busy planning a wedding.

The oldest of the Beckham children, Brooklyn, proposed to girlfriend, Nicola Peltz early last month. The world found out from a sweet Instagram Brooklyn posted of the pair, captioned “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx”