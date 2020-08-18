5 Miley Cyrus’s most underrated songs

It’s been a strange time for Miley Cyrus lately. Last week it was reported that her relationship with Cody Simpson ended as quickly as it started. Cyrus also revealed that she lied to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth about losing her virginity. Regardless of the bizarre headlines we are seeing about Cyrus, there is one thing we know for sure- that woman can sing! From her hit classics like “Party In The USA,” “We Can’t Stop” and even “The Climb” everyone knows the lyrics to at least one of her smash hits. “Wrecking Ball” even topped the Billboard charts for several weeks.

Cyrus has currently released 6 studio albums and 32 singles and although plenty of them have hit the charts, there are a few that went unnoticed. Here are 5 of her most underrated songs that are nowhere to be seen on the “popular” section of her Spotify page.

1. ‘ 7 Things’

‘7 Things’ is on Cyrus’s album “Breakout” which was released in 2008. It was the first album that Cyrus released as herself and not Hannah Montana. This song is a certified bop that will instantly bring you back to your high school break up. Just as the title suggests, Cyrus lists 7 things she hates about a mystery person only described as “you.” But plot twist- the 7th thing she hates most about this person is that he makes her love her. The song is rumored to be about her relationship with Nick Jonas. The two dated for 2 and a half years and broke up in 2008. Cyrus released the song shortly after. Miley has never confirmed that the song was about Jonas but he told the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show he knows for a fact the song is about him because of the diabetes dog tag that she’s wearing in the music video.

2. ‘Adore You’

‘Adore You’ is the opening track on Cyrus’s 2013 album ‘Bangerz.’ This album was jam-packed with hits like “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking ball” and went overlooked. Adore You is one of Cyrus’s slower love songs and is a romantic ballad. Many fans believed it was about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth but its the only song on the album that doesn’t list Cyrus as a co-writer, so while she might have been imagining him in the studio she didn’t write the lyrics.

3. ‘Something About Space’

“Something About Space” is off her 2015 experimental album “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.” Cyrus’s voice is soulful and slow and the song sounds like a vintage classic. Miley once said in an interview, “I was in love with an astronaut. An actual astronaut. Only in my life.” Which was likely to be the inspiration for this song. Its another love story about how sometimes you can only meet the person you love in your dreams.

4. ‘FU’

‘FU’ is the perfect break up song for anyone that has been cheated on. The song is another underrated hit off her Bangerz album and features French Montana. The song never made The Billboard Hot 100 lists but if you put it on you’ll find yourself singing FU to whoever broke your heart.

5. ‘#GETITRIGHT’

‘#GETITRIGHT’ is another bop on her 2013 Bangerz album. It’s fun, upbeat, and all about getting it right under the covers. The lyrics are empowering and all about her sexual desires. The pop song has a catchy whistle that’ll stay in your heads for weeks.