How Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh influenced mom Angelina Jolie’s latest role

Angelina Jolie has her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to thank for her new role in The One and Only Ivan. The Oscar winner opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how her 14-year-old first introduced her to the story. “Well, Shiloh years ago told me that she had read a book that she loved and she wanted me to read it,” the mom of six shared. “I read it on my own and then we looked at some of it together and we talked about why she loved it.”

©Getty Images Angelina Jolie revealed that Shiloh introduced her to the book ‘The One and Only Ivan’

Angelina continued, “Then, I inquired if it was being made -- as you do -- into a film, and I found out that it was kinda in the works but kinda hadn’t [been] figured out.” The 45-year-old actress voices an elephant named Stella in the movie—dropping on Disney+ Aug. 21—which is based on K. A. Applegate’s book of the same name. “It’s a very special story,” Angelina said. “It’s an important true story and I think that resonates with all of us.”

The Hollywood star hopes the film will resonate with viewers during this time of COVID-19. She said, “It is coming at a different time and I hope it does really resonate with people and also gives them some sense of hope. Because a big part of this is looking at what you do have and then helping others.”

©Getty Images The actress’ six kids are all home because of the pandemic

Angelina’s kids—Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14,﻿ Knox, 12, and Vivienne, 12 —have been helpful throughout the pandemic. “They’re all together and it’s a nice big bunch, so everybody’s helping each other out. We’re lucky,” she told Extra . Maddox, a student at South Korea’s Yonsei University, is also at home and taking classes online due to the global health crisis. Like many families, Angelina’s brood has been enjoying movie nights together. “Lots of popcorn and just like really every family, we’re just pajamas, robes, snacks,” she shared with E!’s Daily Pop .