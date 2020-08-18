Eva Longoria kicks off Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention

Tonight is day 1 of 4 of the Democratic National Convention and actress turned activist Eva Longoria opened up the event. Other celebrities we can expect to see emceeing the convention are Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Julia Louis-Dreyfous.

Longoria welcomed remote viewers to the 2020 DNC and proclaimed that “while the event is usually held every 4 years to reform our democracy… This year we‘ve come to save it.” According to Longoria, this is the most important election of our lifetime, and “it’s going to take all of us to stand together, united by the values we cherish; decency, respect, justice and the opportunity to rise up.” Longoria continued by taking shots at President Donald Trump and called the last 4 years “diminished and divided” and in “the middle of fear and sorrow.”

Longoria introduced herself as a “9th generation Texan, as a daughter of a veteran and a teacher, as a mother, as a voter, and as a patriot.” The focus of the event tonight will be what Longoria called the three specific crises we are currently facing; the COVID-19 pandemic, economic downturn, and ongoing systemic racial Injustice. Longoria started these discussions by talking to small business owners and nurses around the United States. She also welcomed Leon Bridges who performed a song that was written after the murder of George Floyd.

Here we go! Check it out tonight to learn and be inspired for the future of our country! 🇺🇸https://t.co/GIf7neWRVo pic.twitter.com/be1QAYktsu — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) August 18, 2020

Longoria might be known for her time on screen but she has been apart of the political scene for years. She spoke briefly at the DNC in Charlotte in 2012 and according to NPR, she was a top fundraiser for former President Barack Obama, raising between 200 and 500 thousand dollars for his campaign. Longoria also advocated for Hispanic voters to re-elect him and was a national co-chair of his 2012 campaign. In 2016 she campaigned for Hillary Clinton at the Philadelphia convention as well.

There are several A-list singers performing at this year‘s DNC including Common, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Billie Eilish, and Prince Royce.

Similar to Longoria, Royce has been politically active during election time. In 2016 he went on Univision‘s ’El Gordo Y La Flaca’ with a mariachi band and serenaded presidential hopeful Clinton. Royce has also been vocal about his feelings for Trump and after he was elected reached out to Billboard and said “It is disappointing, sad and frightening that someone who has been so hateful and has no qualifications to be President has been elected.” Royce continued, ”we can only hope that if he cares about our country, he really does serve as the president of all of us in this nation, that he abandons the hate speeches and the bullying and assembles an excellent group of advisors that can help him govern... But really all we can truly do is pray that he becomes a different president than who he has been as a candidate.”

Those interested in watching the DMC can tune in every day this week until Thursday at 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT | 6 p.m. PT.