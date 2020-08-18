Brad Pitt to join Jennifer Aniston, Matthew McConaughey, and more reunite for ‘Fast Times’ Virtual Table Read

As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to go through one of the longest divorces in celeb history, ‘Bennifer’ fans are losing it after learning about an upcoming reunion. Thanks to Dane Cook, Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will be joining a virtual table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High.’ The special read is for Cook‘s ‘Feelin’ A-Live’ fundraiser which will benefit the COVID-19 relief efforts of CORE and REFORM.

CORE is a humanitarian nonprofit organization co-founded by actor Sean Penn and Ann Lee. It has been actively setting up testing sites across the U.S and the Navajo Nation. “I’m always game for a giggle,” Penn said in a statement about the project, ”so, to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work, consider us fully onboard to play!” Similarly, the REFORM Alliance is urging people to advocate for prisoners that are at risk of COVID-19 due to their crowded and closed environments.

The table read has been described as “anything goes” and will be completely unrehearsed. “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” is a 1982 film directed by Amy Heckerling starring Penn and Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a coming of age teen dramedy, the plot is relatively simple, described by IMDB as “a group of Southern California high school students enjoying their most important subjects: sex, drugs, and rock n‘ roll.” The film quickly became a cult classic and celebrated its 38th-anniversary last week. Pitt and Jolie are joining a growing cast of A list actors including Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, and Henry Golding. Penn will also be gracing the read with his presence but not as his legendary role of “Spicoli.” It is expected that more actors will join the star-studded cast list but fans will have to watch the special to see what roles they are all playing.

Even though it’s been 15 years since ‘Bennifer’ were together, the world can’t get over the idea that they could possibly rekindle their flame. Earlier this year in January at the SAG awards they broke the internet after Pitt called out to Aniston and grabbed her hand. People were positive that they still saw a spark between them. Aniston and Pitt both won awards that evening and were shown on-screen smiling while watching each other’s acceptance speech. Pitt joked around earlier in the evening and told Entertainment Tonight that running into Aniston would be “the second most important reunion of her year.”

Aniston and Pitt went on their first date in 1998 and were married by July 29th, 2000. They were truly Hollywood’s “it” couple. The newlywed’s hit every award show arm and arm and looked unbreakable. That is of course until Pitt met Jolie in 2004 on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” Pitt and Jolie may be amazing actors, but their on-screen chemistry was too hot to believe it was anything but real. Tabloids all over the world quickly had the love triangle on their covers with claims of infidelity. Less than a year later, Aniston and Pitt formerly announced their separation.

©GettyImages

Unlike his divorce from Aniston which took less than a year to finalize, Pitt has been in a long and bitter divorce from Jolie with 6 children in the mix. Jolie announced that she was filing for divorce from Pitt in 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences.” Four years later, the divorce is still ongoing with no signs of coming to an end. Jolie recently asked that the private judge overseeing their divorce proceedings be removed, questioning his ability to remain impartial.

Fans can support the relief efforts of CORE and REFORM and the possible rekindling of ‘Bennifer’ by watching the event on Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m PT.