Eva Longoria and Prince Royce were part of the Democratic National Convention

Update: Day 3 of 4 Prince Royce performed his bachata anthem ‘Stand By Me’ at the third night of the Democratic National Convention. He sang his 2010 song near Tito Puente St. in Miami, Billboard reported. After the song, he said: “Mi gente, let’s stand by each other and don’t forget to vote this November. Together we can make a change.”

Don’t miss my performance at the #DemConvention 2020 in a few! Tune in on national TV or online at https://t.co/kZvkwWyfnB 🇺🇸 And don’t forget to VOTE this November! pic.twitter.com/W0GQ9TpIhB — Prince Royce (@PrinceRoyce) August 20, 2020

Here’s a video of his Song



Day 1 of 4 of the Democratic National Convention actress turned activist Eva Longoria opened up the event. Other celebrities we can expect to see emceeing the convention are Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Julia Louis-Dreyfous.

Longoria welcomed remote viewers to the 2020 DNC and proclaimed that “while the event is usually held every 4 years to reform our democracy… This year we‘ve come to save it.” According to Longoria, this is the most important election of our lifetime, and “it’s going to take all of us to stand together, united by the values we cherish; decency, respect, justice and the opportunity to rise up.” Longoria continued by taking shots at President Donald Trump and called the last 4 years “diminished and divided” and in “the middle of fear and sorrow.”

Longoria introduced herself as a “9th generation Texan, as a daughter of a veteran and a teacher, as a mother, as a voter, and as a patriot.” The focus of the event tonight will be what Longoria called the three specific crises we are currently facing; the COVID-19 pandemic, economic downturn, and ongoing systemic racial Injustice. Longoria started these discussions by talking to small business owners and nurses around the United States. She also welcomed Leon Bridges who performed a song that was written after the murder of George Floyd.