Watch Ana de Armas pamper boyfriend Ben Affleck with a nice birthday present

Ana de Armas surprised her boyfriend Ben Affleck on his 48th birthday this past weekend with a special gift. Hollywood’s favorite couple celebrated together on Sunday after the actress of ‘Knives Out’ presented Affleck with the keys of a custom BMW motorcycle that included green matching helmets.

The couple were spotted together going for a spin around Pacific Palisades in California, riding the new motorcycle built from scratch by experts at WYLD Garage Co, and were photographed casually dressed, with Affleck driving and de Armas throwing her hands up in the air.

The romantic duo sparkled rumors of their relationship after filming the upcoming psychological thriller ‘Deep Water’ and were later seen abroad in Cuba and Costa Rica, confirming their relationship later on in March after weeks of speculation, announcing they were “happy together and officially dating”

They have reportedly been quarantining together since the coronavirus outbreak started, being photographed walking their dogs together around Los Angeles, and recently posting a birthday selfie on Instagram.

The 32-year-old actress and the 48-year-old actor were also featured in the music video for Puerto Rican singer Residente “Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe,” or ”Before the World Ends.” Where they put their love on display sharing a kiss while on one of their romantic getaways to Joshua Tree, California.

Friends of the happy couple have reported that Affleck “makes her laugh and she’s a great influence” referring to the relationship between de Armas and his three children, adding “They safely visit with his family and he works to make sure he is healthy and present for his family. His priority will always be his children and making that work.”