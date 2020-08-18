Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are exclusive!

Machine Gun Kelly says he is “locked in” with his new girlfriend Megan Fox as he declares their new relationship as exclusive. The rapper and the star of ‘Transformers’ have been romantically involved since May, taking it to social media to declare their love for each other in various Instagram posts.

The couple seem to be going strong after the 30-year-old musician appeared on an episode of ‘Thirst Tweets’ for BuzzFeed Celeb, reading out tweets written by his fans and reacting to them; “Machine gun kelly I just wanna let you know am free this sunday to go on a date just let me know if ur free sunday cause I am free and would like to take you on a date” to which he responded, “I’m locked in already right now” adding, “No dates for me. Probably ever“ referencing his relationship status with the actress.

The couple met in March on the set of the upcoming crime thriller ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ starring Bruce Willis, and appeared on the podcast ‘Give them Lala… With Randall’ where they talked about their instant connection. The production of the movie was suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for almost four months but resumed filming in late July.

The new Hollywood couple have been public on social media and even put their chemistry on full display in the music video for Machine Gun Kelly‘s ‘Bloody Valentine’. The confirmation of their romance followed the announcement of the divorce between Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox, as they were reportedly doing custodial arrangements of their three children.