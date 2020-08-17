Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin talks being a parent during COVID-19: ‘If you don’t laugh, you cry’

Hilaria Baldwin is “grateful” to have a big family in the time of COVID-19. The pregnant fitness guru, 36, opened up to People magazine in a new interview about how her family has been coping amid the global health crisis. “I’m really grateful for my kids having playmates in the house during this time [of the coronavirus pandemic] when they have to social distance from most people in their lives,” she shared. “So it’s been really lovely and I feel very grateful. The gratitude is what is getting us through absolutely every single day. We’re so lucky in so many ways — number one, having our health, having our family, my family having their health.”

©Getty Images Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expecting again after suffering two miscarriages

Alec Baldwin ’s wife has found herself laughing a lot these days with her children—Romeo, two, Leonardo, three, Rafael, five, and Carmen, six. “They make me laugh all the time, and I think that’s really what you have to embrace with being a parent — especially being a parent to so many, and especially being a parent in the times of Corona, because you just have to laugh,” she said. “If you don’t laugh, you cry. So I’m constantly trying to laugh.”

Hilaria has also made an effort not to force activities on her kids during this time. Instead, her “trick” for keeping them “active and full of imagination is [to] take a deep breath, stay calm” and “get interested in what they do.” She said, “I was so worried all the time about having to come up with the best activities or the best field trip or something like that. And I realized they’re full of ideas, and if I get on their page and roll with it and encourage it, they just go for it and their imagination is really incredible just on its own as you lead it.”